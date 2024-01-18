Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in South Bend!

By: Jan. 18, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Feinstein's In Carmel Welcomes Broadway's Melissa Errico This Weekend Photo 3 Feinstein's In Carmel Welcomes Broadway's Melissa Errico This Weekend
Discover Mahler's Symphony No. 5 with The South Bend Symphony On February 10  Photo 4 Discover Mahler's Symphony No. 5 with The South Bend Symphony On February 10 

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Want to be notified when nominations open for next year? Sign up for our newsletters here.

2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Rachel Thomas - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brianna Nickerson - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Dance Production
MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Mark Albin & Ashley Coia - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Direction Of A Play
April Sellers - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Ensemble
SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Collin Wagner - CABARET - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron Albin - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Musical
MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical
Madi Boveri - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Performer In A Play
Z Taylor - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Play
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeffery Barrick - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mariah Keener & Todd Lemons - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Braden Allison - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Wyatt Katzenberger - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
JUNIE B. JONES - South Bend Civic Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
South Bend Civic Theatre



RELATED STORIES

1
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Performs THE WILD WILD WEST Next Month Photo
Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre Performs THE WILD WILD WEST Next Month

Gregory Hancock Dance Theatre will present the wildly entertaining production of The Wild Wild West at The Florence black-box theatre weekends, February 10-25, 2024. 

2
Discover Mahlers Symphony No. 5 with The South Bend Symphony On February 10  Photo
Discover Mahler's Symphony No. 5 with The South Bend Symphony On February 10 

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra and Music Director Alastair Willis present Discover Mahler's Symphony No. 5 on February 10, 2024, at 7:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center.

3
Feinsteins In Carmel Welcomes Broadways Melissa Errico This Weekend Photo
Feinstein's In Carmel Welcomes Broadway's Melissa Errico This Weekend

Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel welcomes Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Melissa Errico and Jazz pianist Tedd Firth this Friday and Saturday, January 5 and 6, to their stage in Carmel.

4
Feinsteins at The Hotel Carmichael Reveals Lineup of Events For January Photo
Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael Reveals Lineup of Events For January

Feinstein's at The Hotel Carmichael in Carmel offers a bit of something for everyone during the month of January. Experience The Life and Loves of a Broadway Baby with Melissa Errico, a Tony Bennett tribute with Don Farrell and a Billy Joel tribute with Eric Baker. Learn more about the full lineup here!

From This Author - BWW Awards

Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Philippines Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards
SHUCKED & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City AwardsSHUCKED & More Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento AwardsWinners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Sacramento Awards

Videos

Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Video
Patrick Page Is Unpacking Shakespeare's Villains in ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
View all Videos

South Bend SHOWS
Aladdin in South Bend Aladdin
Morris Performing Arts Center (3/19-3/24)
Pretty Woman (Non-Equity) in South Bend Pretty Woman (Non-Equity)
Embassy Theatre (4/13-4/13)
Annie in South Bend Annie
Miller Auditorium (5/06-5/06)
Les Miserables in South Bend Les Miserables
DeVos Performance Hall (3/05-3/10)
Lips Together, Teeth Apart in South Bend Lips Together, Teeth Apart
Chicago Street Theatre (1/19-1/28)
Jersey Boys in South Bend Jersey Boys
Fort Wayne Civic Theatre (5/04-5/19)
Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity) in South Bend Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles (Non-Equity)
Embassy Theatre (4/17-4/17)
My Fair Lady in South Bend My Fair Lady
Miller Auditorium (3/10-3/10)
Rumors in South Bend Rumors
Twin City Players (4/19-5/05)
To Kill a Mockingbird in South Bend To Kill a Mockingbird
DeVos Performance Hall (4/23-4/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You