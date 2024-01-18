Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Award Winners

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Rachel Thomas - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brianna Nickerson - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Dance Production

MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Mark Albin & Ashley Coia - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Direction Of A Play

April Sellers - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Ensemble

SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Collin Wagner - CABARET - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Aaron Albin - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Musical

MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Performer In A Musical

Madi Boveri - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Performer In A Play

Z Taylor - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Play

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeffery Barrick - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Mariah Keener & Todd Lemons - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Braden Allison - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Wyatt Katzenberger - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

JUNIE B. JONES - South Bend Civic Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

South Bend Civic Theatre