Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Rachel Thomas - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Brianna Nickerson - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4
Best Dance Production
MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Mark Albin & Ashley Coia - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4
Best Direction Of A Play
April Sellers - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Ensemble
SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Collin Wagner - CABARET - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Aaron Albin - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4
Best Musical
MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Performer In A Musical
Madi Boveri - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Performer In A Play
Z Taylor - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Play
A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeffery Barrick - MY HEART SAYS GO - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Mariah Keener & Todd Lemons - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Braden Allison - SPRING AWAKENING - Art 4
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Wyatt Katzenberger - THE OUTSIDERS - South Bend Civic Theatre
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
JUNIE B. JONES - South Bend Civic Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
South Bend Civic Theatre
