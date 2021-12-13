Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards; Towle Theater's NIGHT TIDE Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Here are the current standings for South Bend:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 47%

Shannon Daley - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 20%

Rachel Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 16%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 45%

Alexa DeVito - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 20%

James Cullinane - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 13%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Alexa DeVito - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 43%

James Cullinane - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 24%

Matthew Hawkins - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 18%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Bill Donaruma - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 30%

Gabe Krut, Patrick Starner - ONE GORGEOUS LITTLE MOMENT - Platform 30%

William Donaruma - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 23%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jeff Casey - NIGHT TIDE - Towel Theater 49%

Kevin Dreyer - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 39%

Andrew Kreider - FREAKY FRIDAY - Premier Arts 12%

Best Musical

NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 44%

AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 26%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 12%

Best Performer In A Musical

RJ Cecott - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 27%

Brittany Vogel - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 22%

Sydney Kraft - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 15%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Grace Thomas - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame FTT 52%

Sydney Kraft - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 48%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 52%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 30%

FREAKY FRIDAY THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 8%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kevin Bellamy - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 66%

Zak Harrington - FREAKY FRIDAY - Premier Arts 20%

Zak Harrington - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 14%

Best Streaming Musical

AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 74%

A LERNER CHRISTMAS - Premier Arts 26%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Laura Powell - NIGHT TIDE - Towle Theater 24%

Grace Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 16%

Rachel Thomas - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 14%

Best Supporting Performer in A Streaming Musical

Grace Thomas - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 40%

Abby Urban - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 32%

Claire Glennon - AN OLD FAMILY RECIPE - University of Notre Dame 17%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - University of Notre Dame 64%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Premier Arts 36%