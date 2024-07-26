The South Bend Symphony Orchestra Celebrates A Record-Breaking 2023-24 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The South Bend Symphony Orchestra announced Friday that the 2023-24 season was the most subscribed in the organization's history.

Despite the record-breaking subscription sales, the 2024-25 season is on track to set another record this year. With more than 1,000 subscribers, the Symphony issued more than 3,000 subscription tickets and an additional 29,000 single tickets. Together with an expanding array of education and community engagement offerings, the Symphony recorded more than 80,000 audience hours in 2023-24, more than a 10% increase over 2022-23.

"To witness the growth we're experiencing both in raw numbers of people and in the number of hours they are choosing to spend with us is humbling," remarked Executive Director Justus Zimmerman. "It's really a testament to how culture-focused South Bend is and to the leadership of Music Director Alastair Wills, our board, musicians, staff, and donors. This isn't happening in many other cities, and it makes me a very proud South Bender."

The season hosted the world premiere of Anna Clyne's Quarter Days and welcomed Sheikh Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani, State of Qatar ambassador to the United States, at the premiere of Malek Jandali's Excerpts from Symphony No. 6, "The Desert Rose." The Symphony's collaborations with numerous partners such as Euclid Quartet, Fischoff National Chamber Music Association, Shakespeare at Notre Dame, South Bend Lyric Opera, Shades of Orange, Southold Dance Theatre, South Bend Chamber Singers, Circus Flora, Tierra Viva Folkloric Dance Group, Indiana University South Bend Choral Union, South Bend Symphonic Choir, Elkhart Community Chorus, Musical Arts Indiana, the Raffaella Ballet, and South Bend Venues, Parks and Arts, provided unique and exciting experiences for our audience.

During the season, over 3,300 local elementary students (from over 40 different schools) attended the Shein Trust Young People's Discovery Concerts; 2,200 students heard the power of live music as they witnessed The Nutcracker, the second annual Día de los Muertos community celebration drew over 1,200 attendees, and more than 50 Symphony-to-Go ensembles visited local learning centers and schools.

Reflecting on this extraordinary season, the Symphony thanks its patrons, musicians, staff, and partners for their unwavering support. The South Bend Symphony Orchestra expresses gratitude to its season-long sponsors: Jack M. Champaigne for his support of the Masterworks Series and the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series; Indiana Trust Wealth Management for their support of the Indiana Trust Pops Series; the Shein Trust for the support of the Shein Trust Community Series; Jordan Lexus of Mishawaka for their support of guest artists throughout the 91st season; and The Stscherban Everett Group at Baird Private Wealth Management for their support of the Happy Hour Series. Additionally, the Symphony acknowledges the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County, the Indiana Arts Commission, and the National Endowment for the Arts for their ongoing operational support.

The 2024-25 Season begins with Stravinsky's energetic The Rite of Spring on September 15, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. at the Morris Performing Arts Center. Season subscriptions and single tickets are now on sale.

Learn more at www.southbendsymphony.org. Dates, programs, and venues are subject to change.

About the South Bend Symphony Orchestra

The South Bend Symphony inspires the community with the transformative power of orchestral music in all its forms by producing 20 mainstage programs, serving more than 29,000 attendees annually. As the region's only professional orchestra, the Symphony is committed to diverse sound and a robust arts community in Michiana that entertains and connects people to music.

In addition to being recognized by the National Endowment for the Arts and other state and local arts funding organizations, the South Bend Symphony Orchestra is the recipient of the Community Foundation of St. Joseph County's Leighton Award for Nonprofit Excellence, which recognizes the best-run nonprofit organization in St. Joseph County, Indiana.

