Take A Journey With Actors Theatre of Indiana On ROUTE 66

You'll be sure to ‘get your kicks' with this smash coast-to-coast hit musical!

By: Jan. 09, 2024

Click Here is ready to return to the stage with Route 66, February 2 -18, 2024. You'll be sure to ‘get your kicks' with this smash coast-to-coast hit musical!

Take a dollop of Grease, mix in some Pump Boys and Dinettes and add a generous dose of Forever Plaid and you've got the high-octane fun of ROUTE 66! Beginning with the sounds of 1950s Chicago and traveling along the ‘Main Street of America' to the California coast with the surf music of the 1960s, this exciting musical revue features 34 of the greatest ‘Rock ‘n' Road' hits of the 20th century.

“The audiences absolutely loved this show. They sang, they laughed, they remembered wonderful memories, but most of all they had a terrific time,” Michael Barnard, Artistic Director of The Phoenix Theatre.

Created by Roger Bean, you'll hear songs such as “Dead Man's Curve,” “King of the Road,” “Six Days on the Road,” “Little GTO,” “Fun, Fun, Fun,” and many more. Bean wrote and created this and several other popular jukebox musicals. He is a Tony Award winner with a proven track record in creating enduring, audience-pleasing musicals. His current project is A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical.

ATI's Co-Founder Emeritus Cynthia Collins will be directing this production of Route 66.  Collins received her BFA in Theatre from Ohio University. A proud member of Actors Equity Association since 1991, she has numerous regional, television and Off-Broadway credits as an actress. She has worked as a choreographer in several productions and currently teaches theater classes at Anderson University. A native of Livingston, N.J. and longtime resident of New York City, Cindy has resided in Carmel, IN since the founding of ATI in 2005.

“Route 66 is well worth the trip! They sing, they dance, they wear zany costumes, they act up, then they pause for some serious, reflective moments. It's quite a performance-one that had the audience on its feet cheering at the close. What a ride!” – Oregon Mail Tribune

This toe-tapping, hand-clapping musical will be performed at The Studio Theatre at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN. Get your tickets for this show by visiting Click Here or by calling The Center for the Performing Arts box office at 317.843.3800.

Actors Theatre of Indiana was founded in 2005 with a mission to celebrate the power of theatre and contribute to the quality of life in central Indiana by offering high quality, professional theatre performances and programs that engage, inspire, educate and entertain. An award-winning Equity Professional Theatre company, Actors Theatre of Indiana is the resident professional theatre company of The Studio Theater at The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, Indiana, now in its 19th season of high-powered theatrical productions, world premieres and innovative community works.

For more information on our schedule, our educational initiatives and ways you can order tickets, visit our website: Click Here.




