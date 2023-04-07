Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Bend Symphony Orchestra Presents The Harry Potter Film Concert Series

The orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert on October 7, 2023.

Apr. 07, 2023  

The Morris Performing Arts Center announced that the South Bend Symphony Orchestra will perform Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert on October 7, 2023 as part of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series. The concert will feature the South Bend Symphony Orchestra in performing live, to picture, every note from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Audiences will be able to relive the magic of the entire film in high-definition on a 40-foot screen while hearing South Bend Symphony Orchestra perform John Williams' unforgettable score live. Subscriptions to the Indiana Trust Pops Series are now on sale and single tickets go on sale July 7, 2023, at 10 am via (www.morriscenter.org and 574-235-9190.

In 2016, CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Consumer Products announced the Harry Potter Film Concert Series, a global concert tour celebrating the Harry Potter films. Since the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone in Concert in 2016, more than 3 million fans have enjoyed this magical experience from The Wizarding World, which is scheduled to include over 2,973 performances across more than 48 countries worldwide through 2025.

"We've wanted to bring the Wizarding World to South Bend for a long time, and we're so excited we finally get to." remarked Justus Zimmerman, Executive Director of the South Bend Symphony. "The combination of John Williams' incredible score, the magic of movies on the big screen, and the unbeatable sound of our Symphony will make for a night to remember!"

In Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Harry Potter learns on his 11th birthday that he is the orphaned son of two wizards and possesses magical powers of his own. At Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, he learns the high-flying sport of Quidditch and plays a thrilling 'live' chess game en route to facing a Dark Wizard bent on destroying him.

Justin Freer, President of CineConcerts and Producer/Conductor of the Harry Potter Film Concert Series explains, "The Harry Potter film series is a once-in-a-lifetime cultural phenomenon that continues to delight millions of fans around the world. It is with great pleasure that we bring fans for the first time ever an opportunity to experience the award-winning music scores played live by a symphony orchestra, all while the beloved film is simultaneously projected onto the big screen. This is truly an unforgettable event."

Brady Beaubien of CineConcerts and Concert Producer for the Harry Potter Film Concert Series added, "Harry Potter is synonymous with excitement around the world and we hope that by performing this incredible music with the full movie, audiences will enjoy returning to the Wizarding World."




