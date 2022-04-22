South Bend Symphony Orchestra Announces SINFONÍA DE FESTEJOS - COMPOSITORES HISPANOS

The South Bend Symphony Orchestra partners with the Our Lady of Hungary Church on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, to applaud and celebrate the rich heritage of Hispanic composers and the cultural significance of their works with a performance titled "Sinfonía de Festejos - Compositores Hispanos".

The public is welcome to join the Symphony's String Quintet, host Symphony Board Member Dr. Marvin Curtis, and Our Lady of Hungary Church choir for an evening of music and celebration.

The concert begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, at Our Lady of Hungary Church and is free and open to the public.

This concert continues the effort and vision of the Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Committee led by Dr. Curtis and the Symphony's commitment to equity, diversity, and inclusion. Dr. Curtis adds, "This concert follows in the format of our popular "Celebration for a King" performances held earlier this year. This night is also a chance to provide the opportunity for local church choirs to partner with the South Bend Symphony. We hope this concert brings all the communities of South Bend together to experience and learn from each other."

Symphony Executive Director Justus Zimmerman adds, "The Symphony is deeply committed to being the symphony for our entire community, and that includes the burgeoning Latino and Hispanic community. We're grateful to our partners at Our Lady of Hungary Church for sharing our vision of how music can connect communities, and we're thrilled to mark this as just the beginning of our relationship."

This concert will feature works by some of the greatest Hispanic composers and musicians such as Juventino Rosas, Cielito Lindo, and more.

The concert is free and open to the public; however, registration is required to manage space requirements. Please secure your seat with the registration links listed. The concerts will last for 75 minutes and will not include an intermission. Donations will be accepted.

Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 7 p.m.

Our Lady of Hungary Church

829 West Calvert Street, South Bend, IN 46613

Register on EventBrite (www.eventbrite.com/e/322578429767)

or on the Symphony's website or Facebook page

VIEW the 2021-22 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org.



Effective March 14, 2022, facial masks are optional for all audience members inside the Morris Performing Arts Center. This decision and other safety protocols are based on the CDC's recommendations for each COVID-19 community level. We appreciate your patronage and support as we continue to navigate through the pandemic.