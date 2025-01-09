News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Beef & Boards Opens 2025 Season With Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Other titles announced for the season include Jersey Boys, Waitress, and The Little Mermaid.

By: Jan. 09, 2025
Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre gets on track for its 2025 Season with its premiereÂ  production of Agatha Christieâ€™s fast-moving Murder on the Orient Express. Now on stage, this cleverÂ  adaptation of the celebrated novel includes glamour, intrigue, and suspense â€“ and a dose of humor. Check out photos from the show.Â 

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full forÂ  the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in hisÂ  compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside.Â Â 

As it happens, the famous detective Hercule Poirot had booked a first-class compartment on the train, which isÂ  run by his former friend and colleague, Monsieur Bouc. Among the others on board are an aging RussianÂ  princess, her Swedish companion, a Hungarian countess, a Minnesota housewife, a Scottish colonel, an EnglishÂ  governness, and the tycoonâ€™s anxious secretary.Â 

Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on Poirot to identify the murderer â€“ in case he or sheÂ  decides to strike again. With all of its twists and turns, Murder on the Orient Express is a wild ride!Â 

Andrew Kindig, last seen in The Music Man at Beef & Boards, stars as the detective Hercule Poirot, with EddieÂ  Curry as Monsieur Bouc. Making their Beef & Boards debuts are Madison Pullins as Mary Debenham, BaileyÂ  Blaise as Countess Adrenyi, and Trey DeLuna as Colonel Arbuthnot. Returning to the Beef & Boards stage andÂ  rounding out the cast are Suzanne Stark as Princess Dragomiroff, Devan Mathias as Greta Ohlsson, LaneneÂ  Charters as Helen Hubbard, Scot Greenwell as Hector MacQueen, Jon McHatton as Samuel Ratchett, BenÂ  Asaykwee as Michel the conductor, and Jaddy Ciucci as the head waiter.Â 

Murder on the Orient Express is rated PG and is on stage for 39 performances through Feb. 9 in the intimateÂ  space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Due to strong demand, an evening performance on Jan. 22 has justÂ  been been added. Tickets range from $57 to $85 and include Chef Larry Stoopsâ€™ dinner buffet and selectÂ  beverages. Children under age 3 are not admitted.Â 

To see the complete performance schedule and to purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets areÂ  also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664. Discounts areÂ  available to groups of 20 or more. Call the Group Sales department at 317.872.0503, or emailÂ  groups@beefandboards.com for details.

Photo Credit: Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

Andrew Kindig, Bailey Blaise, Eddie Curry

Mary Debenham and Colonel Arbuthnot

Andrew Kindig and the Cast of Murder on the Orient Express

Andrew Kindig, Madison Pullins

Lanene Charters, Eddie Curry




