Photos: Beef & Boards Opens 2025 Season With Agatha Christie's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre gets on track for its 2025 Season with its premiereÂ production of Agatha Christieâ€™s fast-moving Murder on the Orient Express. Now on stage, this cleverÂ adaptation of the celebrated novel includes glamour, intrigue, and suspense â€“ and a dose of humor. Check out photos from the show.Â

Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full forÂ the time of the year, but by the morning it is one passenger fewer. An American tycoon lies dead in hisÂ compartment, stabbed eight times, his door locked from the inside.Â Â

As it happens, the famous detective Hercule Poirot had booked a first-class compartment on the train, which isÂ run by his former friend and colleague, Monsieur Bouc. Among the others on board are an aging RussianÂ princess, her Swedish companion, a Hungarian countess, a Minnesota housewife, a Scottish colonel, an EnglishÂ governness, and the tycoonâ€™s anxious secretary.Â

Isolated and with a killer in their midst, the passengers rely on Poirot to identify the murderer â€“ in case he or sheÂ decides to strike again. With all of its twists and turns, Murder on the Orient Express is a wild ride!Â

Andrew Kindig, last seen in The Music Man at Beef & Boards, stars as the detective Hercule Poirot, with EddieÂ Curry as Monsieur Bouc. Making their Beef & Boards debuts are Madison Pullins as Mary Debenham, BaileyÂ Blaise as Countess Adrenyi, and Trey DeLuna as Colonel Arbuthnot. Returning to the Beef & Boards stage andÂ rounding out the cast are Suzanne Stark as Princess Dragomiroff, Devan Mathias as Greta Ohlsson, LaneneÂ Charters as Helen Hubbard, Scot Greenwell as Hector MacQueen, Jon McHatton as Samuel Ratchett, BenÂ Asaykwee as Michel the conductor, and Jaddy Ciucci as the head waiter.Â

Murder on the Orient Express is rated PG and is on stage for 39 performances through Feb. 9 in the intimateÂ space of Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre. Due to strong demand, an evening performance on Jan. 22 has justÂ been been added. Tickets range from $57 to $85 and include Chef Larry Stoopsâ€™ dinner buffet and selectÂ beverages. Children under age 3 are not admitted.Â

To see the complete performance schedule and to purchase tickets online, visit beefandboards.com. Tickets areÂ also available by calling the Beef & Boards Dinner Theatre Box Office at 317.872.9664. Discounts areÂ available to groups of 20 or more. Call the Group Sales department at 317.872.0503, or emailÂ groups@beefandboards.com for details.

Photo Credit: Beef and Boards Dinner Theatre

Andrew Kindig, Bailey Blaise, Eddie Curry

Mary Debenham and Colonel Arbuthnot

Andrew Kindig and the Cast of Murder on the Orient Express

Andrew Kindig, Madison Pullins

Lanene Charters, Eddie Curry

Comments