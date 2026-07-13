Michael Feinstein Returns To Feinstein's At Hotel Carmichael
The performances will take place on September 20 and September 21.
Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael is set to present An Evening with Michael Feinstein, the legendary performer, back to the stage of his namesake club for an exclusive two-night engagement. On Sunday, September 20, and Monday, September 21, Feinstein returns to Carmel for two remarkably intimate and unforgettable performances.
Feinstein, Ambassador of the Great American Songbook, has built a dazzling career over the last three decades bringing the music of the Great American songbook to the world. From recordings that have earned him five Grammy Award nominations to his Emmy nominated PBS-TV specials, his acclaimed NPR series and concerts spanning the globe – in addition to his appearances at iconic venues such as The White House, Buckingham Palace, Hollywood Bowl, Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House – his work as an educator and archivist define Feinstein as one of the most important musical forces of our time.
In 2007, he founded the Great American Songbook Foundation, dedicated to celebrating the art form and preserving it through educational programs, Master Classes, and the annual High School Songbook Academy. Past graduates of the program have gone on to appear in major motion pictures and on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent,” lead an all-star cast in NBC’s “Hairspray Live,” perform on Broadway, record acclaimed albums, and perform on-stage with Feinstein himself. Feinstein serves on the Library of Congress’ National Recording Preservation Board, which ensures the future of America’s sound recording heritage.
For tickets, visit the Eventbrite website or contact Feinstein’s Box Office at info@hotelcarmichael.com or call 317.688.1947. Doors open at 5:30 pm for dinner and drinks with both shows starting at 7:30.
ABOUT FEINSTEIN’S AT HOTEL CARMICHAEL
Nestled in the heart of Carmel City Center and adjacent to The Center for the Performing Arts, Feinstein’s at Hotel Carmichael is an intimate live entertainment venue that blends world-class performances with an elevated dining experience. Partnering with the legendary Michael Feinstein, the venue hosts up to five events weekly, offering an elegant yet inviting atmosphere where every seat feels like the best in the house. With a capacity of 133 in the main dining room and bar, plus an exclusive private dining room for up to 16 guests, Feinstein’s delivers an unforgettable nightlife experience where music, culinary artistry, and ambiance come together seamlessly.
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