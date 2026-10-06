LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS to Open at Actors Theatre of Indiana
DJ Salisbury directs the horror-comedy musical at The Studio Theater on the Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts campus.
Just in time for Halloween, Actors Theatre of Indiana will present Little Shop of Horrors, (Book and Lyrics by Howard Ashman/Music by Alan Menken) running October 23 through November 8, 2026, at ATI's home stage, The Studio Theater, on the campus of Allied Solutions Center for the Performing Arts.
This cult-favorite Broadway musical puts a hilarious, horror-comedy spin on the 1950s sci-fi and monster movies we love. Seymour Krelborn is a shy, down-on-his-luck floral assistant whose life takes a wild turn when he discovers a mysterious new plant. He names it Audrey II, after his crush at the flower shop — but this unusual houseplant is anything but harmless.
Audrey II has attitude, a killer R&B voice and a very specific dietary preference: human blood. In exchange for keeping the plant well-fed, Seymour is promised fame, fortune and everything he's ever wanted. What could possibly go wrong?
As Audrey II grows bigger — and much, much hungrier — Seymour begins to uncover the plant's bizarre origins and its terrifying plans for global domination. Packed with catchy rock 'n' roll tunes, outrageous comedy, inventive puppetry and plenty of monstrous mayhem, Little Shop of Horrors has entertained audiences for generations and remains one of musical theatre's most delightfully twisted favorites.
The production is directed by DJ Salisbury, an award-winning stage director, choreographer, book writer and lyricist with more than 120 theatrical productions to his credit nationwide and Off-Broadway.
Salisbury has directed and choreographed major regional productions at venues including Paper Mill Playhouse, Pioneer Theatre Company, Musical Theatre West and Orlando Shakespeare Theater. His credits include acclaimed productions of Les Misérables, The Will Rogers Follies and Evita. He is also the creator of several original musicals, including Whisper Darkly with composer Andrew Gerle, Moonshine & Mistletoe, Poodleful! and The Man Who Would Be King, co-written with Neil Berg.
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