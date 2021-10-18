Casting Announced For Actors Theatre Of Indiana's LOMBARDI

Actors Theatre of Indiana will present its next production in the 2021-2022 season beginning October 29, 2021 and running through November 21, 2021. LOMBARDI is the story of the complex and charismatic Vince Lombardi, coach of the 1965 champion Green Bay Packers, and his wife Marie.

The play takes place mostly in November of 1965 when a young journalist from New York City, Michael McCormick, comes to live with the Lombardi family in order to write a newspaper article about the man. The pair form a close but tense relationship as McCormick dives into the psyche of this motivated, but agitated sports hero. He also tries to penetrate the minds of Lombardi's tough Green Bay players and in turn learns about his own life goals.

The cast of this production features talent from right here in Central Indiana as well as actors across the country. Meet the 'players' that make up this talented team here:

Joel Ashur - (Dave Robinson) Joel Ashur is pleased to be making his Actors Theatre of Indiana debut. He has been in productions and readings for Capital Stage Repertory Theatre, Arena Stage, The Kennedy Center, Virginia Repertory Theatre, B Street Theatre, Chenango River Theatre and various other theatres across the country. His television and film credits include Angels, The Good Lord Bird and Carry Me Home.

Christian Condra - (Paul Hornung) Christian is thrilled to make his ATI debut. Christian recently moved back to Indianapolis after living in St. Louis studying acting at Webster University's Conservatory of Theatre Arts. Before making the move to STL, Christian was previously seen working with LAFF Shows at the District Theatre in productions like Puffs, Fly, You Fools, and their hilarious hit series, The Golden Girls: The Lost Episodes. He has worked both on and off stage, as director, designer, and technical director for productions like Priscilla Queen of the Desert, Legally Blonde, and his most recent directorial debut with First Date the Musical. Christian would like to thank the cast and staff at ATI for their continued diligence in sustaining live theatre during such a chaotic time and his friends and family for their wonderful support and for being the best (free) dog sitters. "All thanks to you, Mikey".

Don Farrell - (Vince Lombardi) has 33+ years working as a professional performer with credits including Off-Broadway (Irene, Last of the Red Hot Mamas, Dodsworth), International/National Tours (Forever Plaid, The Taffetas), Las Vegas (Forever Plaid), and Regional productions and guest soloist concerts with major national symphonies. A proud member of Actors' Equity Association since 1992, Don's credits include 5 world premieres and over 90 different production credits including Alabama Story (Senator Higgins), A Comedy of Tenors (Tito/Beppo), Sweeney Todd (Sweeney), A Christmas Story (The Old Man), La Cage Aux Folles (Albin/Zaza), and Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (Andre). His Frank Sinatra cabaret ALL THE WAY plays monthly at Feinstein's at Hotel Carmichael (www.feinsteinshc.com). He is co-founder and Artistic Director of Actors Theatre of Indiana, CEO of Crossroads Entertainment (www.crossroads-ent.com ), is a proud father of his wonderful daughter Elizabeth, and currently resides in Westfield, IN. He dedicates this performance to the memory of his late father, Don Sr.

Adam LaSalle - (Michael McCormick) Adam is profoundly humbled to be returning to ATI after appearing in their production of Murder for Two right before the 2020 shutdown. Off-Broadway: Spamilton. Regional: Darling Grenadine, Holiday Inn (Marriott Theatre Lincolnshire), Elf The Musical (First Stage Milwaukee), Spamilton (Royal George Theatre, Chicago premiere), and Forever Plaid (Theatre at the Center). He sends countless thanks to Jane and all the creatives at ATI for this extraordinary opportunity as well as the great folks at Shirley Hamilton Talent, his amazing family, and Meghan for their endless support. Proud AEA Union member. www.adamalasalle.com.

Mat Leonard - (Jim Taylor) is a New York based actor. TV/Film: Netflix's Orange is the New Black (CO Miller), Kosmonavt (Ranger). Off Broadway: Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man (Stefan), The Austerity of Hope (Vinny Delano). Regional Theatre: Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike (Spike, Shakespeare and Company), Handle With Care (Terrence, Florida Studio Theatre), Julius Caesar (Octavius/Soothsayer/Trebonius, Shakespeare and Company), The Valley of Fear (Ensemble, Williamstown Theatre Festival), Of Mice and Men (Lennie, Olney Theatre's National Players), Much Ado About Nothing (Benedick, Brooklyn One), May Violets Spring (Laertes, Bridge Theatre). Webseries: Revenue Stream with Sherie Rene Scott (Mat), Back to Reality (James). He would like to thank his fiancé, Celeste. Mat is proudly represented by Act One Management. www.MatLeonard.com.

Judy Fitzgerald - (Marie Lombardi) is proud member of Actors' Equity Association. Credits Include: Radio City Music Hall w/ Glenn Close, Madison Square Garden w/ Liza Minnelli & Danny Burstein (conducted by Marvin Hamlisch). National Tour w/ Debbie Reynolds, Shirley Jones & Omar Sharif. Off -Broadway: Swingtime Canteen w/ Tony Award-winner, Charles Busch (Blue Angel); Placido Domingo's operetta VLAD (Lamb's Theatre); Dodsworth w/ John Collum, George Lee Andrews, Dee Hoty (York Theatre, John Houseman Theatre); Irene (Sylvia & Danny Kaye Playhouse); Face the Music, That's The Ticket! w/ Tony Award-winner George S. Irving (Musicals Tonight! Series). As a Co-Founder of Actors Theatre of Indiana, Judy was last seen in ATI's Always...Patsy Cline as Patsy. A native of Indiana and longtime resident of New York City, Judy currently resides in Carmel. Much love to her ever supportive family, her partner, Cindy and her amazing daughter, Lizzie.

Jane Unger - (Director) is delighted to be returning to Actors Theatre of Indiana after directing ALABAMA STORY in 2019. Jane is the founding Artistic Director of Profile Theatre Project, Portland, Oregon whose mission celebrates the playwright by presenting a full season of plays by a single writer. In fifteen years helming Profile she produced and directed work by Arthur Kopit, Tennessee Williams, Constance Congdon, Arthur Miller, Harold Pinter, Edward Albee, Romulus Linney, Terrence McNally, Lanford Wilson, Wendy Wasserstein, Neil Simon, John Guare, Horton Foote, Lee Blessing and Athol Fugard, working directly with many of these great writers on new play development. Profile continues under the leadership of Josh Hecht who invited Jane back to direct the Lisa Krohn season opener 2.5 MINUTE RIDE. Other directorial work: Triad Stage, The Inge Festival, Creede Repertory Theatre, Idaho Theatre for Youth, Great Plains Theatre Conference, Storefront Theatre, Miracle Theatre, CoHo Productions, JAW, Portland Center Stage, New Rose Theatre, and Artists Rep where she directed the world premiere of Yussef El Guindi's THE TALENTED ONES. Jane recently directed an audio production of Sue Mach's MADONNA OF THE CAT for Portland's Fertile Ground, January,2021. Adapted and directed CARVER COUNTRY for Portland's Literary Arts and has worked as a consultant with Book-It Rep on THE FINANCIAL LIVES OF THE POETS and THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF KAVALIER & CLAY. Jane is currently working with Book-It co-founder Myra Platt on the stage adaptation of Brian Doyle's MINK RIVER. As an actress, she worked in the New York area at theatres including Manhattan Theatre Club, Manhattan Punch Line and Hartford Stage. Among the awards Jane has received, she is especially proud of Portland's Drammy Award for Best Director for Profile's inaugural production WINGS and the Drammy Lifetime Achievement Award. www.janeeunger.com.

Abigail Tomlin - (Production Stage Manager) Abigail Tomlin is a native of Lebanon, Indiana and holds a bachelor's degree in Theatre with a focus in Production Stage Management from Ball State University. Professionally she has worked at a variety of theatres and venues such as, Drury Lane Theatre, Big Noise Theatre, DMT Entertainment, Roosevelt University, Cedar Rapids Opera Theatre, Music Theatre Works, and Actors Theatre of Indiana. She is excited to be working her first season as the Production Stage Manager for Actors Theatre of Indiana.

This play will be performed at The Studio Theater located in The Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel, IN. Tickets are available at atistage.org or by calling the Box Office at The Center for the Performing Arts at 317.843.3800.