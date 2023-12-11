Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Bend Awards

Actors Theatre Of Indiana Welcomes Katy Gentry to Celebrate The Holidays

Performances are on December 15, 16 and 17 at The Studio Theater in Carmel.

Dec. 11, 2023

Actors Theatre Of Indiana Welcomes Katy Gentry to Celebrate The Holidays

Click Here has announced that Katy Gentry will be a special guest for ATI's CELEBRATE THE HOLIDAYS. Gentry promises three nights of unforgettable performances as she joins ATI on December 15, 16 and 17 at The Studio Theater in Carmel.

Known for her portrayal and celebration of the Judy Garland Songbook, ATI audiences first saw Katy when she originated the role of Young Judy Garland in ATI's production of Beyond the Rainbow.

Performing on the professional stage for nearly 30 years, Gentry's credits include everything from the world premiere of the Johnny Cash musical Ring of Fire, Yuletide with The Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, Feinstein's, to Carnegie Hall.

Joining Gentry will be Indiana's own Piano Man, Eric Baker. From the Jazz Kitchen to his sellout Billy Joel tributes at Feinstein's, Baker will be leading an all-star jazz trio with Greg Wolff on drums and Christian Starnes on bass.

Make plans now to serenade in the joy of the holidays with Gentry's golden voice. Audiences will hear the Christmas classics infused with contemporary and religious favorites of Gentry's own. With her signature storytelling flavor, come and gather around the piano for a beautiful evening of music you do not want to miss.

Gentry will join ATI at The Studio Theater at the Center for the Performing Arts on December 15, 16 and 17. Friday and Saturday shows at 7:30 pm; Sunday at 2 pm. Get your tickets at Click Here or by calling The Center for the Performing Arts box office at 317. 843-3800.


