VELVET FEATHERS to Bring Cape Town City Ballet to Norval Foundation

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Set against the art, architecture and landscapes of Norval Foundation, Cape Town City Ballet's VELVET FEATHERS invites audiences into an intimate and unforgettable new setting.

For three performances only, this beautiful production will bring together the timeless elegance of classical ballet with the visual poetry of the museum and sculpture garden. Featuring exquisite excerpts from the iconic Swan Lake alongside David Nixon's Winter Dances, Velvet Feathers creates a glorious encounter between movement, creativity and place.

“We believe the most memorable cultural experiences happen when different art forms come together,” says Terri Joshua, Marketing and Communications Manager at Norval Foundation. This collaboration with Cape Town City Ballet feels like a natural fit, bringing together movement and visual art in a unique way."

Audiences are invited to arrive ninety minutes before the curtain rises to enjoy a glass of Boschendal bubbly and canapés as well as exclusive self-guided access to Norval Foundation's exhibitions and Sculpture Garden.

Velvet Feathers is a rare opportunity to see Cape Town City Ballet up close, to experience world-class ballet surrounded by African art while immersed in one of the city's most striking cultural destinations.

Come for the ballet, stay for the art and experience the magic. Performances take place in Gallery 8 on Saturday 26 September at 12h30 and 18h00 and on Sunday 27 September at 14h30.

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