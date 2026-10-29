Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Review: MELANINA – RETURN TO ORIGIN at Zingara in Century City is a 5-star night out
The Royal Countess Zingara is back in the Mother City with a bang.
MELANINA – RETURN TO ORIGIN is an absolute feast for the senses, packed with jawdropping moments from start to finish. The theme is old-world glamour with an African flavour, and the venue is designed to feel like a New Orleans speakeasy. Make sure you go hungry and ready to feast, as there are four decadent courses to enjoy throughout the night, and the portions are generous.
As you enter the venue, you quite literally step through the looking glass, and the sense of having travelled to another dimension is palpable. Once inside, you'll be greeted with a welcome drink and tables laden with bite-size canapes inspired by cuisine from around the world. It's best to arrive well before the show starts – grounds open at 5pm, with a 7.30pm start. Give yourself plenty of time to wander around, soak up the atmosphere, snack on flavourful canapes, and browse the on-site shop full of theme-appropriate clothing and accessories.
Heading into the main performance area to be seated, you'll notice all sorts of interesting-looking individuals dressed even more extravagantly than most Zingara attendees. These lovely folks are the servers for the night, known as "table fairies". Though we did indeed see a fairy or two, we also spotted costumes including a wind-up doll, an executioner, a policeman, a cat, and a clown, among many others. Don't let their flashy appearances fool you, though – their level of service is impeccable.
There's a real sense of anticipation in the air as the show begins, and the cast, crew, and band all deliver a night to remember. The audience is treated to performances of the highest calibre from a wide range of acts, from musicians and dancers to acrobats, contortionists, and aerialists of all kinds. The show is well paced, giving the audience time to chat and enjoy their meals while music is performed, while at other times the room is completely silent as everyone is rapt to see what incredible stunt will be performed next.
When it's time to eat, the table fairies bring out dish after dish, walking in a neat line with practised precision. It can take a bit of time for the tables towards the back to be served, though the wait isn't as long as you'd expect. The anticipation is only heightened by the heavenly scents that waft towards you as servers pass by.
For the main course, you have a choice of four dishes: grilled spatchcock baby chicken, harissa-marinated longtail, walnut cauliflower ata dindin, and oven roast beef. The roast beef, served with a sumptuous mushroom sauce, is a fan favourite that lives up to the hype. Drinks can be ordered at the table, including a range of expertly crafted cocktails. Though these are an extra cost on top of the ticket, the prices are reasonable and in line with what you'd pay for a cocktail in most places in Cape Town. Server gratuity is also an extra cost, and it's well earned.
It's truly special to be an audience member at a show like this, where performances are designed to thrill and astound. Cheers are deafening, standing ovations are given more than once, and audience members are encouraged to get up and dance. The dancing continues into the night, as revellers are invited to join an afterparty.
MELANINA – RETURN TO ORIGIN is more than dinner and a show – it's an experience that stays with you long after the night is over. Tickets are available at book.zingara.co.za ranging from R1,250 to R1,540, inclusive of the four-course meal.
Images by Armand Hough
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
Sunset Serenades - A Golden Hour of Sonnets and Love Songs
Maynardville Open-Air Festival (2/14-2/21)
|
Jazz in the Park
Maynardville Open-Air Festival (1/13-1/16)
|
Nataniël in Concert at Maynardville
Maynardville Open-Air Festival (2/28-2/28)
|
Maynardville 2027: Shakespeare's Macbeth
Maynardville Open-Air Festival (2/05-3/13)
|
Madame JoJo's
Madame JoJo's (10/01-12/10)
Reader Reviews
To post a comment, you must register and login.