ONE-ACT PLAY FESTIVAL to Showcase Four New South African Works at The Masque

NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. Sign Up

Four brand-new South African plays will make their stage debut at The Masque's annual One-Act Play Festival, showcasing local playwrights. This year, the Festival runs from 20-22 August, featuring works by writers Kudzai Mhangwa, Lindy Wilson, Savannah Steyn and Clive Myburgh.

Unlike a traditional theatre festival, every play in the programme has followed a unique development journey - from script submission, through staged readings and feedback sessions, to a fully realised theatrical production. Each performance at the festival will also be followed by a hosted discussion with the playwrights, directors and cast, giving audiences a rare behind-the-scenes insight into the creative process.

"Every new play begins as an idea on a page," says Festival Producer Faeron Wheeler. "Our Play Reading Programme gives writers the opportunity to hear their work, refine it through feedback, and ultimately see it performed before a live audience. It's an incredible opportunity for both emerging and established playwrights."

"There are so many stories waiting to be told. The festival celebrates local voices while also giving audiences the chance to discover new playwrights and stories told from a fresh perspective."

An Unexpected Guest, written by Lindy Wilson and directed by Kaulana Williams, is set in 1965 America, where the arrival of a former anti-apartheid activist at the home of newlyweds Mark and Justine Rutherford forces long-buried truths to the surface. This thoughtful drama explores loyalty, identity and the lasting impact of political struggle on personal relationships.

Bottle Service, written by Savannah Steyn and directed by Andrea Grant, is a heartfelt comedy about two fathers who form an unexpected friendship after finding themselves stranded together at a Mommy and Me class. Filled with humour and warmth, the play explores modern fatherhood, chosen family and the life-changing moments found in everyday chaos.

Lady Marmalade, written by Kudzai Mhangwa and directed by Tanya Smith, is a quirky comedy inspired by the legend of a famous dancer who returns to perform one final dance each year after her death. When ghost hunters, sceptics and curious onlookers gather in a lonely graveyard, mystery, humour and unexpected twists soon follow.

The Black Bird, written by Clive Myburgh and directed by Kerith Coulson, follows a young couple who retreat to a remote bird hide, only to find themselves trapped with an elderly birdwatcher who is convinced a terrifying creature is hunting them from above. As fear and suspicion take hold, reality begins to blur in this haunting exploration of the things we fear losing most.

Performance Schedule

Thursday 20 August 7:30pm - The Black Bird and Bottle Service

Friday 21 August 7:30pm - An Unexpected Guest and Lady Marmalade

Saturday 22 August 2:30pm - An Unexpected Guest and Lady Marmalade

Saturday 22 August 7:30pm - The Black Bird and Bottle Service

Need more South Africa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...