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J.BOBS READS J.BOBS to Bring Live Experience to POPArt Theatre

Jefferson Bobs Tshabalala performs his own writing at the Parkwood venue for a single 70-minute show.

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J.BOBS READS J.BOBS to Bring Live Experience to POPArt Theatre

Ub'Dope Shishini, in association with POPArt, will present J.Bobs Reads J.Bobs: The Musings of a Reluctant Wordsmith for one performance only on Thursday, August 6, at POPArt Theatre in Johannesburg.

The 70-minute performance places award-winning South African writer and creative Jefferson "J.Bobs" Tshabalala center stage as he presents selections from his own work, offering audiences a personal exploration of the words, stories, and ideas that have shaped his career.

Throughout his career, Tshabalala's writing has been brought to life by actors, singers, rappers, and performers across South Africa's arts landscape. With J.Bobs Reads J.Bobs, he steps into the spotlight himself, sharing his writing in his own voice while reflecting on the creative process and the meaning behind the work.

The performance blends literature, storytelling, and theatrical presentation, inviting audiences to experience Tshabalala's words as both writer and performer.

A decorated, multi-award-winning artist, Tshabalala has made significant contributions to South Africa's performing arts through his work as a writer, lyricist, and creative storyteller.

J.Bobs Reads J.Bobs: The Musings of a Reluctant Wordsmith will be presented on Thursday, August 6, at 7:00 p.m. at POPArt Theatre, 59 Dorset Road, Parkwood, Johannesburg. Tickets are R150.

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