Dalin Oliver Will Embark on Tour With STUCK IN DUBAI

NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. Sign Up

Fresh from another standout run at the National Arts Festival and securing his third National Arts Festival Ovation Award in Makhanda, one of South Africa's most celebrated comedians, Dalin Oliver, is officially taking his brand-new stand-up show, Stuck in Dubai, on the road for his biggest national tour to date - with the first stop kicking off in the city where it all began: Cape Town.

Running from 21 July to 1 August, the Cape Town season marks the official launch of the nationwide tour, making it a homecoming of sorts for the multi-award-winning comedian before he heads to stages across South Africa and internationally.

For Oliver, there couldn't be a better place to begin.

"There's something incredibly meaningful about starting this tour in Cape Town," says Oliver. "This is home. It's where I found comedy, where I learnt my craft, where people took a chance on me before anyone knew my name. To kick off my biggest tour with the audience that has supported me from day one is really special. I can't think of a better place to start this journey."

Following its Ovation Award-winning National Arts Festival debut, Stuck in Dubai is already generating excitement as Oliver's most ambitious and personal show yet. Inspired by an unforgettable travel mishap that turned into one of the greatest stories of his career, the production blends hilarious storytelling, razor-sharp observations and Oliver's trademark high-energy delivery into an hour that is equal parts laugh-out-loud funny and genuinely heartfelt.

While the title suggests airport chaos, Stuck in Dubai is ultimately about life's unexpected detours, the beauty of embracing uncertainty and discovering that some of our best stories come from the moments we never saw coming.

"Every comedian hopes life hands them stories worth telling," laughs Oliver. "I definitely didn't expect getting stranded to become the inspiration for an entire show. Looking back now, what felt incredibly stressful at the time has become one of the funniest experiences of my life. Audiences connect with it because we've all had those moments where life completely changes course without warning."

The nationwide tour represents another major milestone for the Cape Town-born comedian, whose career has taken him from teaching classrooms to selling out theatres both locally and internationally.

Over the past decade, Oliver has established himself as one of South Africa's leading comedy voices, performing in 10 countries and more than 25 cities outside South Africa, while earning accolades that include a Fringe World Festival Award, three National Arts Festival Ovation Awards, three Comics Choice Comedy Award nominations and recognition as one of the Mail & Guardian's 200 Young South Africans.

His familiar face has also become synonymous with South African entertainment through appearances on Showmax, DStv and Comedy Central Africa, while sports fans know him as the host of the Late Late Tackle with the Springboks podcast and former Good Hope FM sports broadcaster.

But despite the growing list of achievements, Oliver believes Stuck in Dubai represents a defining chapter in his career.

"I've toured before, but this feels different," he says. "This is my biggest tour yet, both in terms of the number of cities and what the show means to me personally. Every year you want to become a better comedian, a better storyteller and a better performer. I genuinely feel this is my strongest show yet, and I can't wait to share it with audiences around the country."

After Cape Town, Oliver will take Stuck in Dubai to theatres, arts festivals and venues across South Africa, including the Hilton Arts Festival, Kimberley, Bloemfontein, St Francis Bay, Knysna, Sedgefield, Paarl, Durban, Johannesburg, Strand, KuGompo City, Gqeberha and Stellenbosch.

The international leg of the tour will see Oliver perform five shows across three nights at the prestigious Bitesize Festival at Riverside Studios in London from 14-16 August, before making his Sweden debut at Stockholm Fringe, taking place from 26-30 August, with performance dates to be announced.

"One of my favourite things about touring is discovering how different every audience is," says Oliver. "Each town has its own personality and rhythm, but laughter has this incredible way of bringing everyone together. Whether you're watching in Cape Town, Johannesburg or a small town you've never visited before, we're all laughing about the same human experiences. That's what makes live comedy so special."

As South African comedy continues to earn international recognition, Stuck in Dubai promises to showcase one of the country's finest comedic storytellers at the height of his powers, turning one unforgettable travel disaster into one of the year's must-see comedy experiences.

2026 National Tour Dates

21 July-1 August: Cape Town

7-9 August: Hilton Arts Festival, KZN

14-16 August: Bitesize Festival, Riverside Studios, London (5 performances)

26-30 August: Stockholm Fringe, Sweden (performance dates to be announced)

11 September: Kimberley

12 September: Bloemfontein

18 September: St Francis Bay

19 September: Knysna

20 September: Sedgefield

25-26 September: Paarl

3-4 October: Durban

14-18 October: Johannesburg

24 October: Strand

31 October: KuGompo City

6 November: Gqeberha

14 November: Stellenbosch

Need more South Africa Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...