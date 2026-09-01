FUNNY SIDE UP to Bring Kurt Schoonraad Back to Johannesburg

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Jozi, Kurt Schoonraad is coming back. Following recent performances in Cape Town and Gqeberha, Kurt Schoonraad, one of South Africa's most loved comedians, returns to Johannesburg with his latest one-man show, Funny Side Up, for one night only at The Capital Empire in Sandton on Friday, 11 September 2026.

Schoonraad knows how to take the everyday stuff South Africans deal with, family, relationships, getting older, social habits, frustrations and the general chaos of life, and turn it into something worth laughing about. That is very much the territory of Funny Side Up.

Schoonraad has built his career around finding the funny in ordinary life. His comedy is observational, familiar and distinctly South African, with the kind of stories that often have audiences thinking, 'Yep, that's me.'

'Funny Side Up is really about holding onto your sense of humour no matter what life throws at you,' says Schoonraad. 'Sometimes you just need to forget your problems for a while, have a laugh and enjoy yourself.'

Fans who have seen him live before can expect the same energy, but with plenty of fresh material, new observations and stories drawn from the things we all experience.

Schoonraad is more than a familiar face on the local comedy scene. He has been part of South Africa's comedy landscape for decades, building a career across stand-up, television, film and theatre.

Born in District Six and raised in Mitchells Plain, his distinctly South African perspective has always been a big part of his comedy.

Over the years, he has shared the stage with international comedy names including John Cleese, Russell Peters and Pauly Shore. In 1997, he founded the Cape Town Comedy Club, which went on to gain international recognition as one of the Top 10 Comedy Clubs in the world.

Decades into his career, Schoonraad is still doing what he enjoys most: getting people into a room, putting a microphone in his hand and giving them a reason to laugh.

And perhaps that is exactly what makes Funny Side Up such an appealing night out.

Whether you have followed Schoonraad's career for years or are seeing him live for the first time, Funny Side Up promises a night of relatable stories, sharp observations and plenty of laughs.

Get your friends together, round up the office crew, organise the babysitter or simply make a night of it.

Kurt Schoonraad is back in Jozi. And this time, he has a few more stories to tell.

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