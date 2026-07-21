NEW! South Africa Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for South Africa & beyond. Sign Up

Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist will come to the Drama Factory in September. The performance will take place on Wednesday 2 September at 7:30pm.

Andre The Hilarious Hypnotist is a fast-paced comedy hypnosis show where the audience becomes part of the action. No actors, no scripts, and no two shows are ever the same. Ordinary volunteers become the star performers in the room, creating a live, unpredictable experience packed with laughter, surprise, and shared moments that can only happen once.

Andre is back at the Drama Theatre, and if you've seen him before, you already know one thing: No two shows are ever the same. Forget scripts. Forget rehearsed punchlines. Forget knowing what's coming next. Every performance is built live from audience members who volunteer to take part. The people on stage create the show. Andre simply guides the chaos. One moment you're watching a perfectly ordinary person. Minutes later, they're stealing the spotlight and having the audience in stitches. Nobody, including Andre, knows exactly where the night will end up. That's what makes it exciting.

Hypnosis isn't magic. It's a natural state we all experience every day, often without noticing it. Andre combines years of hypnosis training with quick wit, audience interaction, and comedy to create an evening that's fast-moving, surprising, and genuinely unforgettable. Most importantly, the volunteers are never the joke. They become the stars of the show. If you're over 16 and feeling brave, you could find yourself on stage. If not, sit back and enjoy the ride. Because Andre appreciates every volunteer who helps create the magic, participants are invited back to see next year's show free of charge. One audience. One night. One show that will never happen again.

Don't Miss a South Africa News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming