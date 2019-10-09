ZooBoo Tickets Are Now On Sale

Every year, the Great Plains Zoo & Delbridge Museum of Natural History thrills kids and adults alike with ZooBoo, a three-night Halloween extravaganza. Costumed kids and their families will wind their way through the decorated exhibits and walkways in the Zoo collecting candy and trinkets at a variety of treat tents with costumed presenters. Highlights include the Creepy Carousel - which kids can ride, a giant elephant pumpkin, lighted animal displays, and the "Hall of Flames," which features over 300 hand-carved and lit Jack-o'-lanterns. Along the way, visitors dressed as their favorite superheroes or movie characters also will pass by the Endangered Species Graveyard and see the markers for extinct animals like the Dodo Bird and Caspian Tiger.

"ZooBoo is a safe, non-scary event for the whole family," said Elizabeth A. Whealy, President and CEO of the Great Plains Zoo. "The Zoo provides a great atmosphere, and our staff and sponsors make sure everyone has more than enough treats to take home."

ZooBoo event hours & Great Plains Zoo General Admission Hours:

Friday, October 25 from 5:30-8:30 PM (The Zoo & Museum will close early at 3:30 PM, with last admission at 2:30 PM)

Saturday, October 26 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM (The Zoo & Museum will close early at 1 PM, with last admission at 12 PM)

Sunday, October 27 from 3:00 - 7:00 PM (The Zoo & Museum will close early at 1:30 PM, with last admission at 12:30 PM)

Tickets are on-sale now in your Hy-Vee Store, at GreatZoo.org, or through the Zoo Box Office!

$5 for Great Plains Zoo Members (Available online or through the Zoo's Box Office)

$7 for Non-Members (Available at your Hy-Vee Store, online, and through the Zoo's Box Office)

Children under 2 are free.





