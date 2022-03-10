Washington Pavilion to Host Free Family Day In Celebration Of Agriculture

American agriculture provides the necessities of everyday life and is the foundation for our way of life in South Dakota and beyond. The Washington Pavilion's Ag Day on Saturday, March 26, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. shows appreciation to the farmers and ranchers of the Midwest and offers ag-related activities and exhibitor booths.

Thanks to generous Ag Day sponsors, admission to the Kirby Science Discovery Center and Visual Arts Center is FREE. Lunch will be provided starting at 11 a.m. for the first 750 people. Ag Day gives children and families a wonderful opportunity to learn about agriculture's significance and enjoy a variety of exhibits and experiences including:

Agriculture trivia game

Marble track activity

I Spy farm display

Horse matching game

And much more!

"Agriculture is a vital component to our regional economy and such a big part of the quality of life in South Dakota. We are excited to host Ag Day at the Washington Pavilion and invite families to visit the exhibitors to understand the value of our agricultural industry as well as enjoy a free day at our museums," says Chelsea Cronin, Director of Development for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

Each year, the Washington Pavilion hosts Ag Day to promote agriculture in the Midwest, with a focus on sharing how agriculture provides almost everything we eat, use and wear daily. Producers, agricultural associations, corporations, universities, government agencies and others will gather at the Washington Pavilion to celebrate the abundance provided by agriculture.

For more information on Ag Day's activities, go to WashingtonPavilion.org or call 605-367-6000.