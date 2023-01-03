Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Washington Pavilion is Closed Tuesday, January 3

The facility is planned to reopen on Wednesday, but watch their social media accounts for updates.

Jan. 03, 2023  
Due to inclement weather, the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science will be closed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. This closure includes the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Wells Fargo CineDome, Visual Arts Center, Graham Academy Preschool and Leonardo's Café. The facility is planned to reopen on Wednesday, but watch their social media accounts for updates.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.



