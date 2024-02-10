Washington Pavilion Summer Camps Are On Sale Now

Plan a fun-filled summer for your child with Washington Pavilion summer camps!

By: Feb. 10, 2024

POPULAR

Sutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington Pavilion Photo 1 Sutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington Pavilion
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 Comes to The Orpheum Theater Center This Month Photo 2 MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 Comes to The Orpheum Theater Center This Month

The Washington Pavilion has announced their summer camp lineup, which offers hands-on learning experiences for every age group.

“LEGO Robots, Movie Magic, Little Gardeners, Pottery and Woodworking are just a few of the exciting and interactive summer camps available at the Washington Pavilion this year,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Programming, Education and Exhibits for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “Parents can shop online for each of the various age groups in their family and choose the dates, times and topics that work best for their kids' interests and summer schedules.”

Summer camps at the Washington Pavilion are a safe and fun way for students of all ages to continue learning and exploring during the summer months. The teaching team is composed of qualified professionals, including teachers, artists, students, and scientists, who share a passion for teaching and have a broad base of knowledge and experience in their subject areas.

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts will offer 10 summer camps as well, in which kids as young as 6 years of age can act, sing, dance and learn the behind-the-scenes aspects of theatre production. The Washington Pavilion also has teamed up with Dakota News Now to offer a Media Camp for students aged 14–17.

Camps are generally Monday through Thursday from either 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1 – 4:30 p.m. Lunch Bunch, a supervised lunch hour, is available for an additional fee, making it a full day of fun if your child is registered for both morning and afternoon camps. New this year, ages 12–14 can enjoy one-day, all-day camps.

Most summer camps are $135 each for donors, subscribers and museums members and $150 each for the public. Financial assistance is available. Visit our website for a scholarship application and further details.

Register online at WashingtonPavilion.org/SummerCamps or stop by the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.



RELATED STORIES - South Dakota

1
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 Comes to The Orpheum Theater Center This Month Photo
MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 Comes to The Orpheum Theater Center This Month

The Orpheum Theater Center will present the hysterical sequel MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 February 23–25, 2024. Four performances will take place this month. Tickets are on sale now!

2
Sutton Foster & Bill Nye The Science Guy Are Coming To The Washington Pavilion Photo
Sutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington Pavilion

Celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Washington Pavilion with unforgettable entertainment featuring Bill Nye “The Science Guy” and Sutton Foster.

3
Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Spring 2024 Performance Season Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Spring 2024 Performance Season

Tickets are now on sale for the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Spring 2024 Performance Season. Learn how to purchase tickets!

4
Atmosphere Comes To The District, May 5 Photo
Atmosphere Comes To The District, May 5

Atmosphere is coming to The District! Don't miss this exciting performance by Atmosphere at The District. Get all the details and book your tickets now.

More Hot Stories For You

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 Comes to The Orpheum Theater Center This MonthMENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 Comes to The Orpheum Theater Center This Month
Sutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington PavilionSutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington Pavilion
Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Spring 2024 Performance SeasonTickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Spring 2024 Performance Season
Atmosphere Comes To The District, May 5Atmosphere Comes To The District, May 5

Videos

Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN Video
Photos/Lola Tung and Ani DiFranco Take Their First Bows in HADESTOWN
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas' Video
Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS on 'Las Culturistas'
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month Video
Broadway Sessions Welcomes Back All-Stars to Celebrate Black History Month
View all Videos

South Dakota SHOWS
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in South Dakota The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (3/27-3/28)
Jesus Christ Superstar in South Dakota Jesus Christ Superstar
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (3/29-3/30)
Come From Away in South Dakota Come From Away
Sioux City Orpheum (4/24-4/24)
Oklahoma! in South Dakota Oklahoma!
Orpheum Theater Center (4/11-4/21)
Mean Girls in South Dakota Mean Girls
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/15-4/17)
The Cher Show in South Dakota The Cher Show
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/05-4/06)
The Glass Menagerie presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota The Glass Menagerie presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Start Up Sioux Falls (3/15-3/17)
Annie in South Dakota Annie
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/30-5/01)
The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (2/15-2/18)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (2/13-2/13)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You