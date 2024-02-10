Washington Pavilion Summer Camps Are On Sale Now

The Washington Pavilion has announced their summer camp lineup, which offers hands-on learning experiences for every age group.

“LEGO Robots, Movie Magic, Little Gardeners, Pottery and Woodworking are just a few of the exciting and interactive summer camps available at the Washington Pavilion this year,” says Madelyn Grogan, Director of Programming, Education and Exhibits for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “Parents can shop online for each of the various age groups in their family and choose the dates, times and topics that work best for their kids' interests and summer schedules.”

Summer camps at the Washington Pavilion are a safe and fun way for students of all ages to continue learning and exploring during the summer months. The teaching team is composed of qualified professionals, including teachers, artists, students, and scientists, who share a passion for teaching and have a broad base of knowledge and experience in their subject areas.

Dakota Academy of Performing Arts will offer 10 summer camps as well, in which kids as young as 6 years of age can act, sing, dance and learn the behind-the-scenes aspects of theatre production. The Washington Pavilion also has teamed up with Dakota News Now to offer a Media Camp for students aged 14–17.

Camps are generally Monday through Thursday from either 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. or 1 – 4:30 p.m. Lunch Bunch, a supervised lunch hour, is available for an additional fee, making it a full day of fun if your child is registered for both morning and afternoon camps. New this year, ages 12–14 can enjoy one-day, all-day camps.

Most summer camps are $135 each for donors, subscribers and museums members and $150 each for the public. Financial assistance is available. Visit our website for a scholarship application and further details.

Register online at WashingtonPavilion.org/SummerCamps or stop by the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, visit WashingtonPavilion.org.