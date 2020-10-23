Washington Pavilion Offers Free Festivals Every Saturday Through The Holidays

Most Saturdays through December 26, 2020 the Washington Pavilion offers free festivals for children and families.

Most Saturdays through December 26, 2020 the Washington Pavilion offers free festivals for children and families. The events are part of a series of events in Sioux Falls Alive - a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls.

Fall Festivals:

· Autumn Festival - Saturday October 24

· Halloween Festival - Saturday, October 31

· Scarecrow Festival - Saturday, November 7

· Harvest Festival - Saturday, November 14

Each week from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., the free festivals will include arts, crafts and science activities, a vendor fair, meet and greets with mascot Radley Rex, family photo opportunities and more. Food and beverages are available for purchase.

In addition to fall festivals, the Washington Pavilion plans to offer free holiday festivals from November 28 through December 26, 2020.

Holiday Festivals:

Festival of Lights - November 28

Snowflake Festival - December 5

Festival of Cultures - December 12

Santa Festival - December 19

New Year's Festival - December 26

"It's an honor to partner with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls to offer free family festivals to our community," said Darrin Smith, President and CEO of the Washington Pavilion. "We are thankful to provide engaging, enjoyable programs and activities to bring people together in a healthy and safe setting."

Sponsors of the Sioux Falls Alive festivals include First Premier Bank and Premier Bankcard, Schoeneman's and SDN Communications.

In addition to the Saturday festivals, the community can also purchase tickets to upcoming entertainment events including:

Orpheum Theater Center

Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31

Washington Pavilion

Saturday, November 14, 2020, 7:30 p.m.

For more information on the festivals and other events, please visit https://www.washingtonpavilion.org/sioux-falls-alive

Face masks are expected at the events.

For more information on the museums, shows and tickets, call the Box Office at 605-367-6000 or visit washingtonpavilion.org.

