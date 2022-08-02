Visual Arts Center Partners With Sioux Falls Arts Council to Co-Curate Shultz Gallery

The Visual Arts Center in the Washington Pavilion has partnered with the Sioux Falls Arts Council to co-curate its Shultz Gallery, one of eight galleries in the museum. This collaboration provides an opportunity for new and emerging local artists to exhibit in South Dakota's largest art museum.

"Our partnership with the Sioux Falls Arts Council has expanded our network of artists and increased the diversity of pieces you'll find on our walls," says Brandon Hanson, Director of Museums for the Washington Pavilion. "We want our museum to represent this community and for each person who comes through our doors to find artwork they can relate to and appreciate."

The current exhibit showing in the Shultz Gallery is the first as part of this collaboration. "Donde Nacen Las Palabras: Where Words Are Born" by artist Hilda Esperanza Langle seeks to connect the extreme lover of words to the everyday world around us and attempts to bring the semiotic feeling that you have of something and trap it in a net behind words. It is an interactive exhibit in Spanish with English translation that shows you where words are born.

"Esperanza is both a teacher at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary and an incredible creator who fuses art and language together to transport us all into her world of words. It is an honor to be able to help amplify her work in a space like the Shultz Gallery," says Kellen Boice, Executive Director of the Sioux Falls Arts Council.

Join us on August 5, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. for a special artist reception for this incredible exhibit. Admission to the Visual Arts Center is free during this timeframe, and the evening will include a cash bar and free cake! Sip some wine and support local artists.

Check out these new exhibits in the Visual Arts Center today:

How to Say Goodbye | Bates Trimble Gallery | Now - Oct. 30

Amber Hansen is a muralist and visual artist who creates socially engaged and community-based artwork and promotes creative engagement for all ages. In her paintings you will find a reflection of what she has gained and lost in the past two years. In the summer of 2020, she buried a lifelong companion-a horse named Autumn, and her memory continues to live on in Hansen's work.

Offering | Entrance Gallery

Lindsay Carone of New York City works primarily in sculpture, installation and textiles and spent a year living in India to study traditional craft processes. Each piece in this exhibit contemplates the complex relationship of religion and consumerism and creates a thoughtful reflection on what it is that we worship.

Coming soon to the Visual Arts Center:

Guild Hall: An Adventure in the Arts | Everist Gallery | Opening in October

This traveling exhibition will feature more than 70 original works by 50 of the country's most celebrated artists including Andy Warhol, Jackson Pollock, Willem De Kooning, Roy Lichtenstein, Thomas Moran and more. The Everist Gallery will be full of iconic works by the heroes of western art this fall!

The Washington Pavilion Visual Arts Center, accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, is dedicated to building, preserving and conserving its collections for both South Dakotans and worldwide audiences. It is open Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. and on Sunday from noon - 5 p.m.

For additional information on each exhibition or to reserve your museum admission online, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org/Art.