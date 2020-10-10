Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
USD's Iowa All-State Orchestra Holds An Audition Virtual Preparation Session

The session takes place Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

Oct. 10, 2020  

USD's Iowa All-State Orchestra will hold an Audition Virtual Preparation Session via Zoom. The session takes place Saturday, October 10, 2020 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM.

USD Orchestra faculty members and student musicians invite aspired Iowa All-Staters to attend this Zoom session, in preparation for their upcoming auditions. For more information and log-in info, email Sonja.Kraus@usd.edu.

If you require a special accommodation to fully participate, please contact the following at least 48 hours before an event:

For Students, contact Disability Services at 605-658-3745. For Faculty and Staff, contact HR at 605-658-3660.



