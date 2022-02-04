Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tonight's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Performance Rescheduled to Sunday atÂ Washington Pavilion

Patron tickets and seats will automatically be transferred. There's no further action ticket holders need to take.

Feb. 4, 2022 Â 

Due to inclement weather delaying travel for the show tour, tonight's performance of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Friday, February 4, at 8 p.m. - at the Washington Pavilion is rescheduled to Sunday, February 6, at 7 p.m. The show goes on!

If ticket holders are unable to attend the Sunday at 7 p.m. performance, they should go to www.washingtonpavilion.org/fiddler for alternatives. The Washington Pavilion apologizes for any inconvenience this rescheduling has caused.


