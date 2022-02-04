Tonight's FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Performance Rescheduled to Sunday atÂ Washington Pavilion

Due to inclement weather delaying travel for the show tour, tonight's performance of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF - Friday, February 4, at 8 p.m. - at the Washington Pavilion is rescheduled to Sunday, February 6, at 7 p.m. The show goes on!

Patron tickets and seats will automatically be transferred. There's no further action ticket holders need to take.

If ticket holders are unable to attend the Sunday at 7 p.m. performance, they should go to www.washingtonpavilion.org/fiddler for alternatives. The Washington Pavilion apologizes for any inconvenience this rescheduling has caused.