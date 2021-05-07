Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Toby Keith Will Perform a Concert at the Denny Sanford Premier Center

The rescheduled show is part of the 'Country Comes To Town Tour.'

May. 7, 2021  
Toby Keith- Country Comes To Town Tour at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center has been rescheduled to May 20, 2021. Your ticket will be honored accordingly. If you cannot make the new date or prefer a refund, you should have received an email with your refund options. If you did not receive an email, please contact your point of purchase.

Tickets are on sale now at the KELOLAND Box Office and Ticketmaster.com.

Toby Keith has been among the top musical performers in any genre throughout this past decade and is ranked among the top selling artists in all-genres on Billboard's Top 200 Artists of the Decade. He was also named Billboard's #1 Country Artist of the Decade and #1 Country Songwriter of the Decade, and was honored by Nashville Songwriters Assn. International (NSAI), which awarded him its prestigious Songwriter/Artist of the Decade Award. Keith is a three-time BMI Country Artist/Songwriter of the Year with his catalog generating more than 70 million performances. In June, he kicked off his Ford Trucks sponsored American Ride Tour that took him across the US this summer. Keith's current single, "Trailerhood," is from his October 5 album release titled Bullets In The Gun and is quickly moving to the top of the charts. In the past decade alone, his singles have spent more than a year at No. 1 on the charts.


