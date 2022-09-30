Tickets on sale now for Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Fall Performance Series. This year, talented youth actors will present three beloved musicals, including Disney's Newsies Jr., The Sound of Music and 'Twas the Week After Christmas. Tickets are now on sale for the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts fall performance series!

Youth ages 6-18 showcase their talent in this youth series. The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts is both a great introduction to shows for theater novices and a time-honored series for seasoned patrons.

DISNEY'S NEWSIES JR. will take place October 27-30, 2022, in the Orpheum Theater Center. Inspired by actual events, Disney's Newsies Jr. is the story of newsboys in New York City striking for fair working conditions.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC is November 17-20, 2022, in the Orpheum Theater Center. The show follows Governess Maria Augusta Trapp and the seven children of Captain Von Trapp. When Nazis take over Austria, the family must make an impossible choice.

'TWAS THE WEEK AFTER CHRISTMAS runs December 9-10, 2022, in the Belbas Theater at the Washington Pavilion. The North Pole has lost its Christmas Spirit and the Reindeer and Elves can no longer cooperate. Join us to see if a week of vacation will bring back the Christmas Spirit to the North Pole.

The performances are made possible by generous sponsors: Mount Marty University, Wellmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, Avera and First National Bank in Sioux Falls.

To purchase tickets, go to WashingtonPavilion.org/DAPA, call 605-367-6000 or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave.