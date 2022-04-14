The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Presents THE WIZARD OF OZ

The Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) at the Washington Pavilion presents five performances of THE WIZARD OF OZ - YOUNG PERFORMERS' EDITION April 28-May 1, 2022, at the Orpheum Theater Center. Join Dorothy, Scarecrow, Lion and Tin Man as they journey down the Yellow Brick Road. This classic musical will have you remembering why there is "No Place Like Home."

Eighteen-year-old Emma Boyens stars as Scarecrow. She is a senior at Lincoln High School and will study theater at Augustana University in the fall.

"I feel like I am getting to challenge myself with this character, to grow and change with this character throughout the whole show," says Boyens. "The audience will love the dancing, and it's going to be really fun, since we get to be goofy on stage."

Boyens has performed in about 15 DAPA productions, starting at the age of 9 or 10, and has found her true community of friends through the program. Her two best friends are playing Dorothy and Tin Man.

"The best part of DAPA is getting to perform with my best friends, and this show is our last theater experience together before we go off to college. We are excited to see how all of it comes together," says Boyens.

This DAPA production of THE WIZARD OF OZ includes an all-youth cast ages 6-18, some of whom also are doing their own makeup for the shows. But don't let that fool you. These actors will knock you off your feet with their talent, and the costumes and sets are spectacular. The shows serve as great introduction to the theatre for young audiences while also delighting seasoned theatre-lovers with the wealth of talent displayed by the young performers.

The performances are made possible by generous sponsors: Mount Marty University, Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield, Avera and First National Bank in Sioux Falls. Wing Stop also is a sponsor of this show.

To purchase tickets, go to SiouxFallsOrpheum.com, visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave. or call 605-367-6000.