OLYMPUS: A Greek Rock Musical Will Come to the Washington Pavilion

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Spotlight Theater Company will present OLYMPUS: A Greek Rock Musical this month. Performances will run July 24 - July 25 at the Belbas Theater.

OLYMPUS is a laugh-out-loud rock musical where ancient myths meet modern mischief! The Greek gods, tired of their immortal routines, spark a competition to meddle with mortals and prove who’s the greatest greek god of all time. When a group of modern-day cousins set off on a hike to “Olympus Overlook,” they have no idea they’re about to be tested by ancient deities.

With catchy songs, heartfelt moments, and plenty of laughs, Olympus is a mythic adventure about family, connection, and discovering that the real view from the top is the one you share together.

Brought to life by Spotlight Theatre Company as part of its summer musical theatre program, this production showcases the talent and dedication of local young performers in a bold, imaginative staging of a Broadway favorite.

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