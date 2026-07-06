TOAST - THE BEST OF BREAD Will Perform at Mary W. Sommervold Hall
The performance will take place on July 31.
Toast – The Best of Bread will perform in concert at Mary W. Sommervold Hall in July. The performance will take place on July 31.
Over their career, Bread scored 13 hits on the Billboard Top 100, creating a catalog of soft rock classics that remain beloved decades later. While original members David Gates and Robb Royer are now retired, their music lives on through Toast – The Best of Bread, a concert experience dedicated to honoring Bread’s legacy.
With a level of fidelity rarely heard from tribute acts, Toast’s sound is often described as spot-on to the original recordings. Audiences consistently praise how closely the live performances capture the warmth, harmonies, and detail of the records they know and love.
Toast – The Best of Bread takes listeners on a journey through timeless music, from tender ballads that tug at the heartstrings to upbeat favorites that invite you to sing along and dance. The result is a polished, high-quality concert experience that celebrates one of soft rock’s most enduring catalogs.
The runtime is approximately 2 hours and 10 minutes.
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