Sutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion is thrilled to announce a spectacular lineup of entertainment and events to celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer. The commemorative events promise to be incomparable, featuring two well-known public figures: Bill Nye “The Science Guy” on May 2 and award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster following a day-long celebration on June 1.

“As we commemorate a quarter-century of unwavering community support, the Washington Pavilion is gearing up for a celebration like no other! We've crafted these celebratory events to be unique, noteworthy and aligned with our work of blending the arts, science and entertainment under one roof,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “We invite our whole community to come and be part of the festivities!”

Bill Nye on May 2, 2024

Best known as the host of the PBS children's show, Bill Nye “The Science Guy” will present an engaging and educational 45-minute presentation in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall. The event will also include an exclusive 45-minute question-and-answer session. Audience members can look forward to an inspiring conversation centered around a variety of science topics.

Sutton Foster and All-Day Celebration on June 1, 2024

The Washington Pavilion will host a full day of fun activities both inside and outside the facility on June 1, 2024, including:

Live entertainment

Beer garden

Celebratory cupcakes

Free museums access

Radley Rex appearances

And much more!

The all-day celebration will culminate with a special concert inside the Washington Pavilion by two-time Tony award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster featuring renowned Broadway classics. Sutton is best known for her role as Marian Paroo in the celebrated revival of “The Music Man,” her notable performances as Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes” and her lead role in the critically acclaimed Darren Star and TV Land series “Younger,” which ran for seven seasons.

Tickets for Bill Nye “The Science Guy” and Sutton Foster are on sale next week with opportunities to purchase exclusive VIP meet-and-greet packages. To express our gratitude, on-sale timelines have been extended to provide our loyal customers with first access to tickets.

On Sale for Pavilion Donors (+$100), Members and Subscribers: February 6, 10 a.m.

On Sale for the General Public: February 14, 10 a.m.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements and events in correlation with the 25th anniversary celebration, including a significant traveling art exhibition in the Visual Arts Center arriving next month, National Space Day celebrations in the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium on May 3, and a monumental, permanent outdoor art installation that will be announced later this summer. More information to come!

History of the Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion began its journey after the Washington High School closed its doors in 1992. The Sioux Falls City Commission then appointed the Washington Pavilion Advisory Board, who recommended the establishment of the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science.

After Sioux Falls voters approved the issuing of sales tax revenue bonds in 1993, six years of renovations took place. Many individuals and organizations worked tirelessly to revamp the former high school into the multi-faceted arts, science and cultural institution it is today. The building, operated by Washington Pavilion Management, Inc., opened to the public on June 1, 1999. Now the Washington Pavilion continues to serve as the region's home for the arts, entertainment and science.

For more information on 25th anniversary celebration activities and events, visit Click Here.