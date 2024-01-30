Sutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion will host a full day of fun activities both inside and outside the facility on June 1, 2024.

By: Jan. 30, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards
Sutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington Pavilion Photo 4 Sutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington Pavilion

Sutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion is thrilled to announce a spectacular lineup of entertainment and events to celebrate its 25th anniversary this summer. The commemorative events promise to be incomparable, featuring two well-known public figures: Bill Nye “The Science Guy” on May 2 and award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster following a day-long celebration on June 1.

“As we commemorate a quarter-century of unwavering community support, the Washington Pavilion is gearing up for a celebration like no other! We've crafted these celebratory events to be unique, noteworthy and aligned with our work of blending the arts, science and entertainment under one roof,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “We invite our whole community to come and be part of the festivities!”

Bill Nye on May 2, 2024

Best known as the host of the PBS children's show, Bill Nye “The Science Guy” will present an engaging and educational 45-minute presentation in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall. The event will also include an exclusive 45-minute question-and-answer session. Audience members can look forward to an inspiring conversation centered around a variety of science topics.

Sutton Foster and All-Day Celebration on June 1, 2024

The Washington Pavilion will host a full day of fun activities both inside and outside the facility on June 1, 2024, including:

  • Live entertainment
  • Beer garden
  • Celebratory cupcakes
  • Free museums access
  • Radley Rex appearances
  • And much more!

The all-day celebration will culminate with a special concert inside the Washington Pavilion by two-time Tony award-winning actress and singer Sutton Foster featuring renowned Broadway classics. Sutton is best known for her role as Marian Paroo in the celebrated revival of “The Music Man,” her notable performances as Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes” and her lead role in the critically acclaimed Darren Star and TV Land series “Younger,” which ran for seven seasons.

Tickets for Bill Nye “The Science Guy” and Sutton Foster are on sale next week with opportunities to purchase exclusive VIP meet-and-greet packages. To express our gratitude, on-sale timelines have been extended to provide our loyal customers with first access to tickets.

  • On Sale for Pavilion Donors (+$100), Members and Subscribers: February 6, 10 a.m.
  • On Sale for the General Public: February 14, 10 a.m.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements and events in correlation with the 25th anniversary celebration, including a significant traveling art exhibition in the Visual Arts Center arriving next month, National Space Day celebrations in the Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium on May 3, and a monumental, permanent outdoor art installation that will be announced later this summer. More information to come!

History of the Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion began its journey after the Washington High School closed its doors in 1992. The Sioux Falls City Commission then appointed the Washington Pavilion Advisory Board, who recommended the establishment of the Washington Pavilion of Arts & Science.

After Sioux Falls voters approved the issuing of sales tax revenue bonds in 1993, six years of renovations took place. Many individuals and organizations worked tirelessly to revamp the former high school into the multi-faceted arts, science and cultural institution it is today. The building, operated by Washington Pavilion Management, Inc., opened to the public on June 1, 1999. Now the Washington Pavilion continues to serve as the region's home for the arts, entertainment and science.

For more information on 25th anniversary celebration activities and events, visit Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - South Dakota

1
Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Spring 2024 Performance Season Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Spring 2024 Performance Season

Tickets are now on sale for the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts Spring 2024 Performance Season. Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Atmosphere Comes To The District, May 5 Photo
Atmosphere Comes To The District, May 5

Atmosphere is coming to The District! Don't miss this exciting performance by Atmosphere at The District. Get all the details and book your tickets now.

3
Kameron Marlowe Brings His Strangers Tour To The District On April 27 Photo
Kameron Marlowe Brings His Strangers Tour To The District On April 27

Kameron Marlowe is coming to The District on Saturday, April 27, 2024! Tickets start at $27.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, January 26 at 10 a.m.

4
Washington Pavilion Introduces Adult Night Experience With Cosmos and Cocktails Event Photo
Washington Pavilion Introduces Adult Night Experience With Cosmos and Cocktails Event

The Washington Pavilion will introduce a new programming experience, offering adults (21+) the opportunity to explore the Kirby Science Discovery Center, Visual Arts Center and Wells Fargo CineDome & Sweetman Planetarium without the kiddos!

More Hot Stories For You

Sutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington PavilionSutton Foster & Bill Nye 'The Science Guy' Are Coming To The Washington Pavilion
Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Spring 2024 Performance SeasonTickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Spring 2024 Performance Season
Atmosphere Comes To The District, May 5Atmosphere Comes To The District, May 5
Kameron Marlowe Brings His Strangers Tour To The District On April 27Kameron Marlowe Brings His Strangers Tour To The District On April 27

Videos

Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES Video
Exclusive: Get A First Listen to Signature Theatre's PRIVATE JONES
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED Video
Exclusive: Watch Rashidra Scott Sing from DIVIDED
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway Video
Ariana Madix Takes Her First Bows in CHICAGO on Broadway
View all Videos

South Dakota SHOWS
Annie in South Dakota Annie
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/30-5/01)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (2/13-2/13)
The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (2/15-2/18)
The Cher Show in South Dakota The Cher Show
Sioux City Orpheum (6/03-6/03)
The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity) in South Dakota The Book of Mormon (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (3/27-3/28)
The Cher Show in South Dakota The Cher Show
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/05-4/06)
Mean Girls in South Dakota Mean Girls
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/15-4/17)
Jesus Christ Superstar in South Dakota Jesus Christ Superstar
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (3/29-3/30)
The Glass Menagerie presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota The Glass Menagerie presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Start Up Sioux Falls (3/15-3/17)
Come From Away in South Dakota Come From Away
Sioux City Orpheum (4/24-4/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You