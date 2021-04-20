South Dakota Symphony To Begin Centennial Season Celebration

On Saturday, May 1, the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra will conclude its 99th season. The concert led by Music Director Delta David Gier will feature renowned soloist Emanuel Ax in Beethoven's "Emperor" Piano Concerto, Beethoven's propulsive Symphony No. 7, which many people will recognize from movies and television shows, and a new work by Pulitzer and Grammy winning American composer Aaron Jay Kernis written for the victims of the global pandemic.

"As we look forward to celebrating our Centennial Season, we wanted to make sure we concluded our 99th in style," said South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Music Director Delta David Gier. "Emanuel Ax, who is truly a national treasure, will perform with us after spending the week visiting local schools, hospitals, and community centers. Aaron Jay Kernis, another of America's great musical contributors, has just orchestrated a piece for piano he wrote in response to the devastating impact of COVID-19. We are honored to be the first ensemble to perform this arrangement of it."

In February, the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra announced details of its 2021-22 season, which will begin this October and mark 100 consecutive years of performance. The Centennial Season was conceived as a celebration of South Dakota featuring local musicians and music including pieces created for the Lakota Music Project and the SDSO's first ever commercial recording project.

South Dakota Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Jennifer Teisinger said "Delta David Gier is a wonderful ambassador for our organization and for the arts in South Dakota. The Centennial Season he created truly honors the 100-year commitment between the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra and its community. We are all looking forward to the celebration."

A limited number of tickets remain for the May 1 concert in the Washington Pavilion. Physically distanced seating is available upon request. For more information, call the Washington Pavilion Box Office at (605) 367-6000 open (9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday and 11:30am - 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday).

Subscription packages for the Centennial Season are on sale now through the Washington Pavilion Box Office at (605) 367-6000 open (9:30 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Monday - Friday and 11:30am - 5:00pm Saturday and Sunday). A variety of options are available, including the Imperial package which features a discount equivalent to three free concerts.