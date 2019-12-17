Sioux Falls Regional Airport And SD Symphony Spread Christmas Cheer To Travelers In Free Concerts

The South Dakota Symphony Orchestra (SDSO) and the Sioux Falls Regional Airport partner to bring the spirit of Christmas to travelers in a Holiday Festival of Music this week in four special holiday concerts at 11:00 am.

Performances are daily Tuesday - Friday at 11:00 am in the main lobby of the terminal of the Sioux Falls Regional Airport, and are free to the public.

Featuring the SDSO's Dakota String Quartet and Dakota Wind Quintet, the Holiday Festival of Music intends to help people enjoy the magic of the season even when the hustle of travel gets in the way. Performances are an hour and the musicians will present a variety of holiday music.

· Tuesday, December 17 at 11:00 am - Dakota Wind Quintet

· Wednesday, December 18 at 11:00 am - Dakota String Quartet

· Thursday, December 19 at 11:00 am - Dakota Wind Quintet

· Friday, December 20 at 11:00 am - Dakota String Quartet

For more information on the Holiday Festival of Music, and for a look at the SDSO's performances started January 11, 2020, visit www.sdsymphony.org.





