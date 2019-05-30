Sioux Falls Arts Council Seeking New Executive Director

The Sioux Falls Arts Council (SFAC) is seeking a new executive director to serve as a collaborative leader and champion for the arts across the Sioux Empire. This position will be responsible for the implementation of the SFAC strategic vision and overall administration of the organization. The SFAC is seeking a passionate advocate of the arts to fill this role.

The new executive director will be responsible for stakeholder engagement, advocacy, and resource development in support of SFAC's mission. Reporting to the SFAC Board of Directors, the executive director will serve as the primary spokesperson for the organization, articulating the mission, vision, and goals to the local and broader community. The executive director is a full-time position.

"It is an exciting time in the Sioux Falls arts community. The arts play an integral role in economic development and creating positive change throughout the Sioux Empire. We feel certain this time of transition will lead to a creative period of growth and welcome the new energy and ideas a new executive director can bring," said Alex Hagen, Board Chair, SFAC.

Candidates should have a degree from an accredited 4-year college/university in nonprofit management, arts/business administration, public administration or arts field (such as music, theater, dance, visual/digital arts).

For the position description, https://www.artssiouxfalls.org/opportunities/

To apply, send cover letter and resume (electronic submissions preferred) by June 21 to:

Amercado@artssiouxfalls.or or

Sioux Falls Arts Council

Attn: Executive Director Application

Crane Centre @ 8th & Railroad

326 E 8th St #106 A & B

Sioux Falls, SD 57103

In your cover letter, please address how your experience and skills would help guide the SFAC mission.

For more information, please call 605.271.6696, email info@ArtsSiouxFalls.org or visit the Arts Council website at www.ArtsSiouxFalls.org.

The Sioux Falls Arts Council serves as the gateway to arts and culture for residents and visitors in southeast South Dakota, serving the entire community through promotion and coordination of the arts. It is driven by the belief that a vibrant and collaborative arts scene is integral for high quality of life and workforce development in Sioux Falls. Founded in 1969, it underwent a shift in 2017, formally embracing our community's need for an agency that coordinates and represents our arts and culture sector rather an organization that creates additional programming in an already vibrant arts scene. Offices are located in the Crane Centre at 8th and Railroad, 326 East 8th Street, Monday through Friday 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. or visit www.artssiouxfalls.org





