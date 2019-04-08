SOMETHING ROTTEN! Comes to Washington Pavilion

Taking the stage at the Washington Pavilion April 23-25, the completely original new musical SOMETHING ROTTEN! Nominated for 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical, SOMETHING ROTTEN! is "a deliriously entertaining new musical comedy that brings down the house!" (New York Post).

The musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star, Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL!

Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances & Events, said, "This show is hilarious. It promises to be one of the funniest shows the Washington Pavilion has ever brought to Sioux Falls! Audiences are going to leave humming the tunes and laughing about all the side-splitting hijinks. This one can't be missed."

The original new musical SOMETHING ROTTEN! is directed and choreographed by Tony Award -Winner Casey Nicholaw (MEAN GIRLS, THE BOOK OF MORMON, ALADDIN), with music and lyrics by Grammy Award-Winner and Tony Award-Nominee Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award -Nominee Karey Kirkpatrick and a book by Tony Award -Nominees Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author John O'Farrell.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main Ave, by calling (605) 367-6000 or at washingtonpavilion.org.





