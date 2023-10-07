Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Premiere Playhouse

Performances run through Sunday, October 8.

By: Oct. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 3 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Premiere Playhouse

THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Premiere Playhouse in Sioux Falls is a solid production, a delight for family audiences, and a celebration of the resiliency of the human spirit. This musical of the famed Disney franchise, showcases some amazing talent in our community.  The vocal power and acting chops of all these wonderfully talented individuals is artfully presented and beautifully staged.   The recorded orchestration is never overpowering and is beautifully mixed with the amplified voices onstage. 

There are so many noteworthy performances and I don’t want to miss pointing out any of the truly exceptional actors ( I think I might have said that word about 5 times in my conversation with my theatre guest last night, so I have to call it out here.)

The chorus of sailors at the top of the show is vocally powerful and their staging and blocking resembled the inner workings of a clock with its movement and the commitment from this group to create that stage picture is to be commended!  Casey Kustak as Grimsby is a comedic master, delivering lines of humorous dialogue and bits of physical humor like a pro.   I enjoyed his every appearance on the stage.  Adrian Johnson had physical and vocal command of his character as the Pilot and appeared in multiple scenes in the ensemble with equal commitment to the story his group was there to support.  Connor Klimek as Prince Eric, provided some nice contrast to the other comedic and blustering characters in this production. His gentle and calming character was a delight and his physical commitment to the blocking and staging was impeccable.

Madison Gerhart as Ariel delivers a flawless portrayal of an adorable mermaid with aspirations of living in  the “other world.”  Her authentic charm and delivery of spoken lines and her sheer vocal power and prowess are a gift for the audience to behold.  It has been a pleasure to see her blossom on the stage of TPP in each role she has portrayed over the past few years, but the role of Ariel is a triumph!  She delivers this story with passion and joy and it is a privilege of the Sioux Falls audience to behold. 

Clinton Store as King Triton does a great job of bringing his character to life with his presence, his physique, and vocal command of the essence of the King. I have enjoyed his past performances onstage at TPP, but this one checked ALL the boxes, he is magnificent in this role.  

Jessica Johannsen as Ursula, the evil and imposing sea witch was a tour de force in this role. 

She exuded such guttural and physical grinding evil with such commitment to character, and  I was a little tense in my seat at her every appearance on the stage.    

Mike Richards as Scuttle and Etta McKinley at Sebastian were “spot on” in their characterizations of their characters and brought out some really masterful vocals on the voices of their characters.  There were no slips in dialect, their performances were strong,  and it was all pure magic.

Other noteworthy and delightfully executed performances in this production were from  the vocally powerful, and sparkling presence of both Alex Van Voorhis and Kate Stahl as Ariel’s Mersisters.  Grace Kjelden as Jetsam and Samantha Davis as Flotsam delivered a stylistically seductive “Sweet Child” and were absolutely perfect as slithering bookends to the evil Ursula.  

I feel compelled to call out some ensemble members who are a delight to watch every time they appear in productions at TPP.  Christian Heiberger,  I see you, and watch you and am always impressed with your work on stage.  Hanalei Barrett, you always deliver the razzmatazz and I love watching your facial expressions. Simon Cole, your joy and commitment to character are wonderful to watch unfold on the stage. I would be remiss not to mention the “ensemble within the ensemble” of the Kustak family.   Bravo to all of you!  You made the performing arts a family affair and each of you brings artistry to your characters on stage. I was watching all of you too! 

The supporting cast in this production was all outstanding and truly embodied the look and feel of the underwater atmosphere with a diligent commitment that looked so natural and fluid.  That cohesive look and feel in this production can largely be attributed to the very successful directorial debut of Patrick Simonsen.  

It is also noteworthy to call out the technical aspects of some beautiful costumes and delightfully executed props and artful lighting and stage design, which make this the “show to see and experience” this weekend!

THE LITTLE MERMAID is a show that your entire family can feel the joy of experiencing. 

Call the Box Office at  605-367-6000 for tickets to the best show in town, and terrific triumph for The Premiere Playhouse. 




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - South Dakota

1
The Washington Pavilion To Host SPOOKY SCIENCE: An “Eerie-sistible” Day of Fun Photo
The Washington Pavilion To Host SPOOKY SCIENCE: An “Eerie-sistible” Day of Fun!

Get ready for a day of Halloween-themed fun at the Washington Pavilion's Spooky Science event! Join us on October 21 for interactive activities like Potions Lab, Oozing Pumpkins, and more.

2
Washington Pavilion Hosts No School STEAM Days Beginning This Month Photo
Washington Pavilion Hosts No School STEAM Days Beginning This Month

Spend Sioux Falls School District in-service days playing and learning at the Washington Pavilion. No School STEAM Days offer an enriching day camp environment. Learn more about the upcoming opportunities here!

3
Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Perform “Concert for Conservation” Featuri Photo
Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Perform “Concert for Conservation” Featuring Trampled by Turtles

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, in partnership with Pepper Entertainment, have announced the first-ever Concert for Conservation, featuring Trampled by Turtles LIVE at Washington Pavilion on Thursday, February 29 in Sioux Falls. Learn more about the concert here!

4
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Washington Pavilion Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Washington Pavilion

What did our critic think of BEETLEJUICE at Washington Pavilion? Shows like BEETLEJUICE, touring the country and showing at the Washington Pavilion’s Mary Sommervold Hall this week are a visual spectacle of lighting and scene design genius. As the show opens the effects that draw us into this wacky tale on the subject of “death” are mesmerizing and sometimes hypnotic in the way that our eye is drawn into the scene

From This Author - Sonja Niles

Sonja Niles has 40 plus years in theatre performance and directing and has been a guest director throughout South Dakota and Montana. Sonja has performed in community theatres in Aberdeen, Watertown, ... Sonja Niles">(read more about this author)

Review: BEETLEJUICE at Washington PavilionReview: BEETLEJUICE at Washington Pavilion
Auditions Announces For HEDDA GABLER at DWU Theatre Department, Mitchell, SDAuditions Announces For HEDDA GABLER at DWU Theatre Department, Mitchell, SD
Review: GREASE at The Premiere PlayhouseReview: GREASE at The Premiere Playhouse
Feature: LIVE ON STAGE 2023-2024 SUBSCRIPTION SEASON at Washington PavilionFeature: LIVE ON STAGE 2023-2024 SUBSCRIPTION SEASON at Washington Pavilion

Videos

See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET Video
See Jane Krakowski, Tituss Burgess, Cynthia Nixon & More at A TECTONIC CABARET
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater Video
Get a Sneak Peek of THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA at Lincoln Center Theater
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland Video
Exclusive: Amanda Green Is Calling on Broadway Friends to Make You Laugh, Cry and More at Birdland
View all Videos

South Dakota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (12/15-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (2/15-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/15-4/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (4/24-4/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (3/29-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (9/28-10/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You