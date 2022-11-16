Review: LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL at Washington Pavilion

LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL is an adaptation of the cult classic movie of 2001 and is jam-packed with energy and at the very least, will be a great way to spend a couple of hours on a cold night in November in Sioux Falls. At its deepest levels, it will give you reasons to reflect on themes that are all too often humanly common, but presented most enjoyably in a campy production in the Washington Pavilion Performance Series.

The technical aspects of the show are executed with precision and flair, from electrically exciting colorful projections on the set representing scenes, events, and moods of the script. I'm sure it's not easy to set the levels on a cast full of voices with such a wide and varied range of vocal characteristics, yet, they succeed in creating a mostly pleasant balance for the audience.

The core group of Hannah Bonnett as Elle, Aathaven Tharmarajah as Emmet Forrest and Paulette Bonafonte played by Ashley Morton were powerful leading characters in their roles, both vocally and physically; commanding the stage every time they appeared on it.

The vocals of James Oblak as Warner Huntington III were velvet smooth and seductive in his number "Serious", making it totally believable that Elle could be obsessed with this Svengali-like boyfriend who is looking to break up with her. The drive and determination of Hannah Bonnett portraying Elle was palpable and the audience was "with her" from the start.

It's funny how the things we want, desire passionately and believe we must achieve or possess can drive our existence, only to find that once we reach the summit of that mountain, our perspective has been forever changed by the experience of the journey to it. In this way, LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL is a bit deceptive in its seemingly vapid presentations of storyline, that ultimately morph into some of life's deepest lessons and realizations that can be amusing as well as the annoyingly basic tenets of truth.

My companion pointed out that although the sorority girl squad in this cast was a convention of the play, meant to push the pace and energy of the show, they were a virtual cheering section for Elle as she proceeded through the highs and lows of the pursuit of love, but ultimately the pursuit of "self." It reminded me that I too have my own squad of cheerleaders that are the friends and family that have provided the empathy and motivation to continue to strive for my personal goals and dreams. If you don't have a squad of people that support your goals, - get one. One of my favorite scenes of the show is when the character of Paulette Bonafonte, played so masterfully by Ashley Morton, gets her "dream" of an Irish guy, and the production number that ensues is a riotous celebration of dance. It is an homage to manifesting our desires in a campy sequence complete with a hunky Irish guy doing the "motherland" proud with his steps and kicks. I could feel the audience collectively snap to attention with intense appreciation for this turn in the story.

This touring company delivers a precise and energetic production, that may not have you walking away from the theater humming any show tunes, but will most certainly lift your spirit and may have you hearing "omigod you guys" in your head for the next few days. LEGALLY BLONDE - THE MUSICAL is well worth your time and entertainment dollars.

This production has two more shows on Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30. ** Bonus Observation: Check out how many people in the audience are sporting the Elle Woods ""signature pink" in their personal wardrobe for the evening. Tickets are available online at www.washingtonpavilion.org or by phone at 605-367-6000.