Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Premiere Playhouse

The curtain rises on the third year of The Premiere Playhouse’s annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL with some beautiful visuals and vocals from Tiny Tim, played by Wyatt Cooper. The opening moments transport the audience with some noteworthy scenic and sound effects.

Over 40 players, both veterans and novices take the stage and bring this classic Dickens story to life through a script by Crispin Whittell. The ensemble of Christmas carolers has an excellent blend of voices and brings a festive air to the action on the stage. All of the actors in this production do a beautiful job of creating a platform for the literature to unfold. Their commitment to keeping the focus on the right places and spaces is admirable. They truly embody the spirit of creating a theatrical experience for the audience.

Creating the magic in a production like A CHRISTMAS CAROL as an annual tradition is no small feat, and the return of the veteran players is paramount to the success of this endeavor. Tom Roberts returns for the third year as Ebenezer Scrooge and drives the action of the play with his flawless portrayal of the miserly curmudgeon. As an actor, he is on the stage for every minute, and if you watch him for a moment when he is not the central focus of a scene, his focus and characterization is laser-sharp as the evolving character of Scrooge. the physical and emotional energy MR. ROBERTS employs in every single moment on stage is what makes his performance a sublime experience for the audience. TERRY ZERFAS as Merriweather, Scrooge’s delightfully soused housekeeper shows her undeniable prowess as an actor in her ability to portray subtle humor through a total commitment to character, and some divine comedic timing and delivery. It is worth noting that some of these veteran players have been acting in productions at our city’s community theater companies for 30 to 40 years. An encouraging note is that the younger veterans of the community theater’s troupe are rich with talent and potential. These names have become familiar in each season’s cast note section of programs, and grow more diverse each year. Their growth as performers is pure pleasure to watch.

Adding new cast members and production leaders to the troupe is a necessity to keep the action in the play fresh for audiences who attend each year. This year’s production also has some new designers, and those visual and audible nuances added some welcome facets to this production. Beautifully constructed costumes and exciting lighting effects are standouts in the production. JOSHUA HUNTER as the affable nephew Fred is a strong player in this production and a newcomer to the stage. He portrays the generous spirit of his beloved late mother Fan, and gives the character a charming humanity in this production. MR. HUNTER brings a multi-layered performance to his character and is a most welcome addition to this ensemble.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Premiere Playhouse is a lovely holiday tradition that families can share as a theatrical experience celebrating the literature of Dickens and the portrayals of these characters by our friends and family in the community. If you are looking for ways to open lines of communication with your children, the lessons of humanity and charity that Charles Dickens wrote about 180 years ago still have the ability to give that opportunity to audiences.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL runs through December 23rd at the Orpheum Theater. Tickets are available online at the link below, or by calling the box office at 605-367-6000. If you are unable to afford tickets to the production, contact The Premiere Playhouse at 605-360-4800 about opportunities to volunteer for productions at the live performances.