Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Premiere Playhouse

An annual tradition at The Premiere Playhouse!

By: Dec. 17, 2023

POPULAR

BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards December 5th Standings; 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Leads Best Mu Photo 1 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards December 5th Standings; 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!
The Washington Pavilion to Present A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS Photo 2 The Washington Pavilion to Present A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS
Washington Pavilion Celebrates Milestone With Disney's ALADDIN Photo 3 Washington Pavilion Celebrates Milestone With Disney's ALADDIN
Five Days of Holi-Deals: Flash Sales on Tickets to Select Shows and Washington Pavilion Me Photo 4 Five Days of Holi-Deals: Flash Sales on Tickets to Select Shows and Washington Pavilion Memberships

Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Premiere Playhouse

The curtain rises on the third year of The Premiere Playhouse’s annual production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL with some beautiful visuals and vocals from Tiny Tim, played by Wyatt Cooper. The opening moments transport the audience with some noteworthy scenic and sound effects. 

Over 40 players, both veterans and novices take the stage and bring this classic Dickens story to life through a script by Crispin Whittell. The ensemble of Christmas carolers has an excellent blend of voices and brings a festive air to the action on the stage. All of the actors in this production do a beautiful job of creating a platform for the literature to unfold.  Their commitment to keeping the focus on the right places and spaces is admirable.  They truly embody the spirit of creating a theatrical experience for the audience.

Creating the magic in a production like A CHRISTMAS CAROL as an annual tradition is no small feat, and the return of the veteran players is paramount to the success of this endeavor.  Tom Roberts returns for the third year as Ebenezer Scrooge and drives the action of the play with his flawless portrayal of the miserly curmudgeon. As an actor, he is on the stage for every minute, and if you watch him for a moment when he is not the central focus of a scene, his focus and characterization is laser-sharp as the evolving character of Scrooge. the physical and emotional energy MR. ROBERTS employs in every single moment on stage is what makes his performance a sublime experience for the audience.  TERRY ZERFAS as Merriweather, Scrooge’s delightfully soused housekeeper shows her undeniable prowess as an actor in her ability to portray subtle humor through a total commitment to  character, and some divine comedic timing and delivery. It is worth noting that some of these veteran players have been acting in productions at our city’s community theater companies for 30 to 40 years. An encouraging note is that the younger veterans of the community theater’s troupe are rich with talent and potential.  These names have become familiar in each season’s cast note section of programs,  and grow more diverse each year. Their growth as performers is pure pleasure to watch.

Adding new cast members and production leaders to the troupe is a necessity to keep the action in the play fresh for audiences who attend each year.  This year’s production also has some new designers, and those visual and audible nuances added some welcome facets to this production. Beautifully constructed costumes and exciting lighting effects are standouts in the production.  JOSHUA HUNTER as the affable nephew Fred is a strong player in this production and a newcomer to the stage. He portrays the generous spirit of his beloved late mother Fan, and gives the character a charming humanity in this production. MR. HUNTER brings a multi-layered performance to his character and is a  most welcome addition to this ensemble. 

 A CHRISTMAS CAROL at The Premiere Playhouse is a lovely holiday tradition that families can share as a theatrical experience celebrating the literature of Dickens and the portrayals of these characters by our friends and family in the community.  If you are looking for ways to open lines of communication with your children, the lessons of humanity and charity that Charles Dickens wrote about 180 years ago still have the ability to give that opportunity to audiences.

A CHRISTMAS CAROL runs through December 23rd at the Orpheum Theater. Tickets are available online at the link below, or by calling the box office at 605-367-6000. If you are unable to afford tickets to the production, contact The Premiere Playhouse at 605-360-4800  about opportunities to volunteer for productions at the live performances.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - South Dakota

1
Five Days of Holi-Deals: Flash Sales on Tickets to Select Shows and Washington Pavilion Me Photo
Five Days of Holi-Deals: Flash Sales on Tickets to Select Shows and Washington Pavilion Memberships

Get ready for Five Days of Holi-Deals at the Washington Pavilion! Enjoy flash sales on tickets to select shows and memberships from December 11-15, 2023. Don't miss out on these deep discounts for your holiday shopping!

2
The Washington Pavilion to Present A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS Photo
The Washington Pavilion to Present A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS

The Washington Pavilion will host the sequel musical comedy Away in the Basement: A CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES CHRISTMAS on Saturday, December 23, at 2 p.m.

3
Washington Pavilion Celebrates Milestone With Disneys ALADDIN Photo
Washington Pavilion Celebrates Milestone With Disney's ALADDIN

The Washington Pavilion is celebrating a historic milestone in its 25-year history, as the recent production of Disney's ALADDIN shattered all previous records for ticket sales, making it the highest-grossing event to date.

4
BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards December 5th Standings; 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Leads Best Mu Photo
BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards December 5th Standings; 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL Leads Best Musical!

It's December, and the first standings of the month have been announced as of Tuesday, December 5th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld South Dakota Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

From This Author - Sonja Niles

Sonja Niles has 40 plus years in theatre performance and directing and has been a guest director throughout South Dakota and Montana. Sonja has performed in community theatres in Aberdeen, Watertown, ... Sonja Niles">(read more about this author)

Review: THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Premiere PlayhouseReview: THE LITTLE MERMAID at The Premiere Playhouse
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Washington PavilionReview: BEETLEJUICE at Washington Pavilion
Auditions Announces For HEDDA GABLER at DWU Theatre Department, Mitchell, SDAuditions Announces For HEDDA GABLER at DWU Theatre Department, Mitchell, SD
Review: GREASE at The Premiere PlayhouseReview: GREASE at The Premiere Playhouse

Videos

HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
HELL'S KITCHEN Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer Video
Watch Audra McDonald in Ava DuVernay’s ORIGIN Film Trailer
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette Video
Go Inside the MEAN GIRLS Musical Numbers in Choreography Featurette
View all Videos

South Dakota SHOWS
Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (3/29-3/30)
A Christmas Carol presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota A Christmas Carol presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (12/15-12/23)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (4/24-4/24)
Annie (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Annie (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/30-5/01)
Mean Girls (Non-Equity) in South Dakota Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/15-4/17)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in South Dakota The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (6/03-6/03)
The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse in South Dakota The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (2/15-2/18)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in South Dakota The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/05-4/06)
To Kill a Mockingbird in South Dakota To Kill a Mockingbird
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (1/12-1/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You