Premiere Playhouse Season 20 Subscriptions Now Available for Online Purchase

The Premiere Playhouse in Sioux Falls recently announced their Season 20 lineup which consists of Young Frankenstein (September 29th-October 9th), A Christmas Carol (December 17th-30th), The Premiere Premieres (February 16th-18th), Cinderella (April 20th-30th), and Grease (June 15th-25th).

Audiences are in for a treat with this exciting lineup of familiar titles, plus TPP's most recent endeavor: a showcase of local playwrights' work that are selected through an adjudicated new play festival. All performances take place at the Orpheum Theater, with the exception of The Premiere Premieres which debuts in the Belbas Theater of the Washington Pavilion.

Season 20 subscriptions were made available for purchase at performances of Premiere's Season 19 finale Cabaret and from then on in person at the Washington Pavilion box office or by mail. Now season subscription sales are available online, so renewing your subscription is easier than ever! Visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2185951®id=112&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthepremiereplayhouse.com%2Fseason-subscriptions%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 to read more about TPP's 20th season and purchase your subscriptions.

The price for this five show bundle is $175.00. That's five shows for $30 each - a total savings of $25 and an incredible deal! As a season subscriber you'll be the first to know when seats are available, you'll get to select from the best seats in the house, you'll be the first to know about special offers, and you'll be supporting local community-based theatre!

"This season is about innovation and community. Our team is excited to produce familiar titles in creative ways and to engage with our community deeply through various programming," Premiere's Managing Artistic Director Oliver Mayes, who assumed his new role on July 1st, stated. "Season 20 is packed with entertaining and fun shows - something for everyone - so I hope that many, many Sioux Falls residents decide to join us at the theatre."

A season subscription makes a great gift. Get one for yourself and for a loved one now!