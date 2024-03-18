Pop Icons Barenaked Ladies Come To Washington Pavilion This Fall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Barenaked Ladies will be coming to the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, SD as part of their In Flight Tour 2024 with special guest, Toad The Wet Sprocket on Sunday, November 3. Tickets start at $39.50 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, March 22 at 10 a.m.

About Barenaked Ladies

Over the course of 35 years, the beloved quartet has sold over 15 million records worldwide and built up an arsenal of hits such as "If I Had $1,000,000," "One Week," "Pinch Me," and "The Big Bang Theory Theme." Widely acknowledged as one of the best live acts on the planet, BNL has hosted a cruise, had their own Ben & Jerry's ice cream flavor, and participated in the first-ever “space-to-earth musical collaboration” with astronaut Chris Hadfield. To date, BNL has amassed eight JUNO Awards, garnered two GRAMMY nominations and was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. In September of 2023, the band released “In Flight”, their 18th studio album.

Barenaked Bytes is the free, official Barenaked Ladies app, and it is where you'll find BNL news, information, merch, and first access to VIP packages (which include soundcheck access, meet and greet and exclusive merch bundle) and presale tickets on Wednesday, March 20. Barenaked Bytes is available at the App Store and Google Play. It's free to download and use here. In-app purchases available.

Tickets are available at washingtonpavilion.org and pepperentertainment.com. For more information about the Washington Pavilion, visit: www.washingtonpavilion.org.