Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Perform “Concert for Conservation” Featuring Trampled by Turtles

The concert is on Thursday, February 29th, 2024 at 7:30pm.

By: Sep. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You Photo 1 Video: Richard Thomas Is Bringing TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD to a City Near You
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 3 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever Perform “Concert for Conservation” Featuring Trampled by Turtles

Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, in partnership with Pepper Entertainment, have announced the first-ever Concert for Conservation, featuring Trampled by Turtles LIVE at Washington Pavilion on Thursday, February 29 in Sioux Falls. Sponsored by Leinenkugel’s and kicking off weekend festivities ahead of National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic at the Denny Sanford Premier Center, all concert proceeds will benefit the upland conservation mission of The Habitat Organization. 

Trampled by Turtles is a Minnesota-based American bluegrass-influenced folk band. Dave Simonett, the band’s lead vocalist and guitar player, has become an avid bird hunter, bird dog owner, conservation advocate, as well as a member of both Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever over the last few years. In fact, the band has participated in multiple “Trampled by Pheasants” and “Trampled by Quail” membership campaigns resulting in more than a thousand new PF & QF members. 

Simonett offered his thoughts about the concert collaboration, “I love being able to bring together two of my favorite parts of life: music and the outdoors. The Concert for Conservation happening right alongside National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic does just that. We can’t wait to play a show that points people towards Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever’s undying mission of habitat creation and conservation.”

“A few years back at the end of the tailgate following a hunt, Dave and I started dreaming about a ‘Concert for Conservation’ to help expand our wildlife habitat and public access efforts to a broader audience,” explains Bob St.Pierre, PF & QF’s chief marketing & communications officer.  “This is the culmination of those tailgate dreams becoming reality. We’re thrilled to have Trampled by Turtles headlining our first-ever Concert for Conservation in Sioux Falls – the energy in the room will be like the rush of a flushing rooster or covey of quail on opening day!”  

Simonett initially formed the group as a side project in 2003 after losing most of his music gear, thanks to a group of enterprising car thieves who'd ransacked his vehicle while playing a show with his previous band. Left with nothing more than an acoustic guitar, he began piecing together a new band, this time taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk, and other genres that didn't rely on amplification. He filled his lineup with other newcomers to the genre, including fiddler Ryan Young, bassist Tim Saxhaug, mandolinist Erik Berry, and banjo player Dave Carroll. The group has carved out a fast, frenetic sound that is owed as much to rock & roll as bluegrass.




RELATED STORIES - South Dakota

1
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Washington Pavilion Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Washington Pavilion

What did our critic think of BEETLEJUICE at Washington Pavilion? Shows like BEETLEJUICE, touring the country and showing at the Washington Pavilion’s Mary Sommervold Hall this week are a visual spectacle of lighting and scene design genius. As the show opens the effects that draw us into this wacky tale on the subject of “death” are mesmerizing and sometimes hypnotic in the way that our eye is drawn into the scene

2
Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Fall Performance Series Photo
Tickets On Sale Now For Dakota Academy Of Performing Arts Fall Performance Series

This fall, talented youth actors will present three amazing shows, including Disney's FROZEN Jr., THE LIGHTNING THIEF and A CHRISTMAS LINE. Tickets are now on sale for the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts fall performance series!

3
Washington Pavilion Celebrates New H2O Workshop With Official Grand Opening Events Photo
Washington Pavilion Celebrates New H2O Workshop With Official Grand Opening Events

The Washington Pavilion celebrates the grand opening of its new H2O Workshop in the Kirby Science Discovery Center. This interactive and educational water experience has already become a favorite among kids and parents. Join the ribbon-cutting ceremony on September 21st.

4
BEETLEJUICE Comes to Washington Pavilion Photo
BEETLEJUICE Comes to Washington Pavilion

 The ghost-with-the-most is making his Sioux Falls debut in this edgy and irreverent Broadway musical comedy. BEETLEJUICE will play in the Washington Pavilion’s Mary W. Sommervold Hall. Learn more about the musical and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow Video
Patrick Page's ALL THE DEVILS ARE HERE Begins Performances Tomorrow
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW Video
Watch BACK TO THE FUTURE Perform 'It Works' on THE VIEW
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences Video
KIMBERLY AKIMBO Cast Shares Why the Shows Message is Resonating So Loudly with Audiences
View all Videos

South Dakota SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Christmas Carol presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (12/15-12/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (4/15-4/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Little Mermaid presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (9/28-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jesus Christ Superstar (Non-Equity)
Washington Pavilion [Sommervold Hall] (3/29-3/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Premiere Premieres presented by The Premiere Playhouse
Orpheum Theater Center (2/15-2/18)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Sioux City Orpheum (4/24-4/24)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You