Pavilion Performance Series Expands To Four Subscriber Nights

This expansion will provide enhanced seating options for renewing subscribers and more opportunities for the community to experience Broadway.

By: Jan. 09, 2024

The Washington Pavilion has expanded the Pavilion Performance Series from three to four subscriber nights for the highly-anticipated 2024–25 season! With this growth comes enhanced seating options for renewing subscribers and additional opportunities for the community to experience Broadway.

“This exciting milestone is a direct result of the growing love for Broadway within our region and the immense support of our subscribers,” says Darrin Smith, President and CEO of Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. “We couldn't be more grateful for the passion and commitment shown by our dedicated patrons, making this expansion not just a possibility, but also a reality!”

The 1999–2000 Pavilion Performance Series included only one subscriber night for each show. In 2013–14, it expanded to two subscriber nights and again in 2017–18 to three subscriber nights. Now, thanks to the overwhelming support received during our 25th season, each of the next season's Broadway shows will have a minimum of four performances.

The addition of the fourth night presents a golden opportunity for existing subscribers to enhance their experience with the option to select new and improved seats upon renewal. Current six-show subscribers can renew their subscription for the 2024–25 season now, and seating upgrades are completed on a first-come, first-served basis.

An amazing lineup of Broadway shows for the 2024–25 Pavilion Performance Series awaits! The official announcement of show titles will be made in the upcoming months. If you're not already a subscriber, you'll have the chance to sign up this spring. Stay tuned for more details!

The Washington Pavilion extends heartfelt gratitude to Pavilion Performance Series subscribers, the community and the surrounding region for making this expansion possible and ensuring that the arts continue to thrive! Current six show subscribers can renew now by returning their renewal forms at the upcoming production of TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD on January 12–14 or by calling the Box Office at 605-367-6000. For more information, visit Click Here.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration, arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.




