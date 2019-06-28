PETER PAN JR. to Play at Sioux Empire Community Theatre

Jun. 28, 2019  

PETER PAN JR. to Play at Sioux Empire Community TheatreFly away to Neverland with Peter Pan JR. at the Sioux Empire Community Theatre Aug. 5-18.

Based on J.M. Barrie's classic tale and featuring an unforgettable score by Morris "Moose" Charlap and Jule Styne with lyrics by Carolyn Leigh and Betty Comden and Adolph Green, Peter Pan is one of the most beloved and frequently performed family favorites of all time. This high-flying Tony Award-winning musical has been performed around the world and delighted audiences for 60 years and is now adapted for young performers.

Peter and his mischievous fairy sidekick, Tinkerbell, visit the nursery of the Darling children late one night and, with a sprinkle of pixie dust, begin a magical journey across the stars that none of them will ever forget. In the adventure of a lifetime, the travelers come face to face with a ticking crocodile, a fierce Indian tribe, a band of bungling pirates and, of course, the villainous Captain Hook.

Featuring the iconic songs, "I'm Flying," "I've Gotta Crow," "I Won't Grow Up" and "Never Never Land," and a rousing book full of magic, warmth and adventure, Peter Pan JR. is the perfect show for the child in all of us... who dreamed of soaring high and never growing up.

The show will feature students from 6th to 12th grade, as part of a camp run by Sioux Empire Community Theatre.

For more information and tickets to Peter Pan JR., tap here.



