National Tour of HAIRSPRAY Cancels Saturday Performances

The non-union National Tour of Hairspray has cancelled all performances for today, Saturday, March 26th. A statement was released from the Washington Pavilion, the theatre in South Dakota where Hairspray is currently playing. As of now, no other performances besides those taking place today are effected.

The statement reads, "Due to illness among cast and crew members, today's matinee and evening performances of HAIRSPRAY will not take place as scheduled. Unfortunately, we do not have any additional information on rescheduled dates at this time. We will communicate with our patrons as soon as we have this information to share. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience and understanding."

In the hit musical, Hairspray, it is 1962, and pleasantly plump Baltimore teen Tracy Turnblad has only one desire - to dance on the popular Corny Collins Show. When her dream comes true, Tracy is transformed from social outcast to sudden star, but she must use her newfound power to vanquish the reigning Teen Queen, win the affections of heartthrob Link Larkin and integrate a TV network - all without denting her 'do!



