Mount Marty College Partners With Washington Pavilion To Support Youth Theater Program

The Washington Pavilion is pleased to announce Mount Marty College as an annual Performance Series sponsor of the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts (DAPA) program. Mount Marty has made a five-year commitment to support the youth theater program and its mission.

The mission of DAPA is to provide outstanding learning, performance and outreach opportunities for young people to excel in the performing arts. DAPA is designed for students who desire a creative, challenging atmosphere with direct instruction and ensemble learning.

With a team of accomplished musicians and theatre professionals mentoring and teaching for DAPA, students are motivated to perform with passion, dedication and excellence. Students prepare to give professional-level music and theatre performances in the community throughout the year.

Mount Marty's President Dr. Marc Long, expressed the college's commitment to the arts and development of young artists in the region: "We are very excited to embark on this partnership with DAPA and the Washington Pavilion, and we look forward to supporting the arts in the Sioux Falls area. Mount Marty opens the world to our students, and we are pleased to help provide a better experience and understanding of the arts for area children and youth as well."

"The DAPA program has been growing and accomplishing so much over the last several years," said Kerri DeGraff, Washington Pavilion Chief Development Officer. "With Mount Marty's ongoing annual partnership, we can do even more with our area youth."

"DAPA's upcoming Performance Series has a fantastic line-up of shows in the 2019-20 season," said Bob Wendland, Washington Pavilion Manager of Performances and Events. "We continue to put on such strong, successful productions and we are so appreciative of Mount Marty's commitment to our program."





