MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 Comes to The Orpheum Theater Center This Month

The Orpheum Theater Center will present the hysterical sequel MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2 February 23–25, 2024. Tickets are on sale now!

Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas! MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE’® is the sequel to long-running, international hit show MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL ®, a groundbreaking celebration of women who are on the brink of, in the middle of or have survived “The Change.” In its first year on tour, MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2® continues to empower women dealing with life adjustments after 40 by embracing each other and the road ahead.

“Full of lightheartedness and depth, this show provides much-needed comic relief from the trials and tribulations of everyday life. It’s the perfect ladies’ night out! You’ll laugh, bond and have the best time,” says Regina Ruhberg, Director of Performances for Washington Pavilion Management, Inc.

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2® is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings and memory lapses! Join the ladies on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail.

The original MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL ® debuted in Orlando, Florida, and ran Off-Broadway for four years performing for more than 1,500 audiences, followed by a U.S. national tour that is still running today. In 2007, it opened internationally in the United Kingdom and has performed in countries including Australia, South Korea, Brazil, France, Slovenia and many more.

To purchase tickets, go to SiouxFallsOrpheum.com or visit the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 301 S. Main.