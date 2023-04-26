Local Performers Can Apply Now For New LIVE & LOCAL Series At Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion is creating a new local performance series called Live & Local. The monthly performances will showcase a lineup of local talent, including singers, dancers, comedians, actors, musicians, artists and others, who can apply to perform now through June 5.

"If you have ever pictured yourself performing on the stage at the Washington Pavilion, this is your chance to make those ambitions a reality. We know a whole host of incredibly talented performers live right here in Sioux Falls, and we want to celebrate that," says Bob Wendland, Assistant Director of Performances and Events at the Washington Pavilion. "We are so excited to further support and highlight local artists and offer regular, affordable, live arts programming for the community."

All performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. on the third Thursday of the month, September through May, at the Washington Pavilion's Belbas Theater or Schulte Room. Performers will be compensated for their work.

Performers wishing to apply can find more information and the application at WashingtonPavilion.org/LiveandLocal. Applications are due on June 5, 2023. The full lineup will be announced later this summer.

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.