LIVE ON STAGE, SIOUX FALLS at Washington Pavilion

The most valuable membership for a concert series in Sioux Falls, South Dakota is LIVE ON STAGE. The quality and variety of performers is markedly superior. Experiencing a concert at Mary W. Sommervold Hall in the Washington Pavilion is pure pleasure for the audience. Upon arrival in downtown Sioux Falls concert-goers can find convenient parking for the event, handicap accessible entry to the hall, the most lovely concert hall in the entire region. All of these elements make the experience of a concert in the series "first rate." As a member you can choose your seats for the entire season at the time of reserving your membership.

Live On Stage, Sioux Falls (formerly the Sioux Falls Concert Association) has been bringing world class entertainment at an affordable price to Sioux Falls for over 90 years. The board of directors of this non-profit organization is excited for the upcoming season and the wonderful line-up they have planned for their members.

The Concerts are:

The Everly Set Thurs., Sept 29, 2022

Atlantic City Boys Thurs., Oct 27, 2022

Three Fiddlers Holiday Thurs., Dec 8, 2022

Ilya Yakushev & Thomas Mesa Thurs., Feb 9, 2023

Divas 3 Thurs., April 27, 2023

All concerts begin at 7 pm and are held in the Mary W. Sommervold Hall at the Washington Pavilion

Memberships/Season Tickets are:

$145 per person for all 5 concerts through June 15, 2022.

And then, $180 per person for all 5 concerts after June 15, 2022

For more information or to purchase your season tickets, please contact the Washington Pavilion Box Office at 605-367-6000.