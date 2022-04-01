HAIRSPRAY Rescheduled at The Washington Pavilion

The Washington Pavilion has announced that HAIRSPRAY, originally scheduled for March 26, has been rescheduled to September 15 and 16, 2022. Both performances will take place at 7:30 p.m. The show goes on!

Patrons with tickets for the performance previously scheduled for March 26 at 2 p.m. will automatically be transferred to the performance on Thursday, September 15. Patrons with tickets for the performance previously scheduled for March 26 at 7:30 p.m. will automatically be transferred to the performance on Friday, September 16. There's no further action ticket holders need to take.

If ticket holders are unable to attend the September performances, they may go to WashingtonPavilion.org/Hairspray for alternatives. The Washington Pavilion apologizes for any inconvenience this rescheduling has caused.

About Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. (WPMI)

Washington Pavilion Management, Inc. is a private 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and the largest arts organization in the state. The management company oversees and programs two historic City of Sioux Falls facilities: the Washington Pavilion of Arts and Science and the Orpheum Theater Center. The company also provides professional management services, including administration; arts, science and educational programming; ticketing; event management; marketing; and more to other arts and nonprofit organizations. For information, please visit WashingtonPavilion.org.

